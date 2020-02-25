Welcome to week 201 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you for a great set of responses to last week’s theme of Numbers! It was great to read all of your creative posts. For this week, I thought I’d keep along the lines of measurements and take on the theme of Yard for this week. Of course, this gives you plenty of opportunity to take this into many directions, as it can be a length, the yard, in which children play, or the train yard… and many more meanings! Let your minds take it into the direction that you want and share your ideas.

Have a lot of fun with this and I can’t wait to see what you create!

Here’s a yard, that I visited this weekend…

Barn in the Yard

In New Salem, Massachusetts, stands this great barn in a snowy yard; we were there, as my wife was getting a barn hunt lesson with our 6-year old Cardigan, Bean. Bean had a lot of fun! With the sun coming across the remainder of the snow, I had to capture this view!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Go out into the yard, whichever kind it may be, and share what you find!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...