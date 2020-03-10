Welcome to week 203 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

I figured that after all that rather fine Junk of the past week, it might be time to get on the Scale (for me, at least). Thank you to Robert for inspiring this theme, as the junk scale left a guiding trace within my mind… Of course, we can do more than weigh with this theme, as we might use it to indicate the scale of things, or maybe some HO or N scale for model train fans… Even an occasional fish scale! It’s your choice and your imagination that will guide you along a path of fun and exciting imagery!

So, don’t scale back and go big to have a lot of fun with this one! I’m very much looking forward to what you might generate this week!

Here’s a bit of an indication of scale…

True Colors

This image of the Old Stone Church in West Boylston goes back to 2004 and my first Canon digital camera, the EOS 10D; digital camera technology has come a long way since then, but it was a lot of fun to re-edit this image using Luminar 4 and finishing touches in Photoshop. As I did this quick edit on my laptop, I want to take a closer look on my desktop system and will likely redo it… it’s just not 100% what I want yet…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

May the scales of fortune tip in your favor this week and inspire you to create something extraordinary!

