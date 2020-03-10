Welcome to week 203 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I figured that after all that rather fine Junk of the past week, it might be time to get on the Scale (for me, at least). Thank you to Robert for inspiring this theme, as the junk scale left a guiding trace within my mind… Of course, we can do more than weigh with this theme, as we might use it to indicate the scale of things, or maybe some HO or N scale for model train fans… Even an occasional fish scale! It’s your choice and your imagination that will guide you along a path of fun and exciting imagery!
So, don’t scale back and go big to have a lot of fun with this one! I’m very much looking forward to what you might generate this week!
Here’s a bit of an indication of scale…
This image of the Old Stone Church in West Boylston goes back to 2004 and my first Canon digital camera, the EOS 10D; digital camera technology has come a long way since then, but it was a lot of fun to re-edit this image using Luminar 4 and finishing touches in Photoshop. As I did this quick edit on my laptop, I want to take a closer look on my desktop system and will likely redo it… it’s just not 100% what I want yet…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
May the scales of fortune tip in your favor this week and inspire you to create something extraordinary!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
