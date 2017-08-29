Tuesday Photo Challenge – Blue

Blues have a clue here!

Welcome to Week 72 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Thank you very kindly for a wonderful week of shades of pink in all your creative expressions!  It was a blast to read all those entries!

Looking through my images to inspire a thought or two about this week’s challenge, one kept me coming back.  It is from my stopover in Iceland a couple of years ago, and it stands out due to its intense shades of blue, which makes for a nice theme after pink: Blue!  There is plenty of intense blueness in the world, along with the other meanings of the word, so I know that you can let your creative instincts take over to generate some amazing entries!

Go have fun, and explore the world of blue on this little blue planet that we call home (even if it’s not home to you, you’re still invited to participate).

Here is that image that kept me coming back…

20150629-Myvatn-Iceland_57A1976_7_8_Enhancer
Myvatn Hot Water Spring

In Northern Iceland, the Myvatn region is filled with geothermal beauty; I spent a wonderful afternoon there, photographing and playing some guitar.  It was magical!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I can’t wait to see what blues you have and how you will share them!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

