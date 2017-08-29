Welcome to Week 72 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Thank you very kindly for a wonderful week of shades of pink in all your creative expressions! It was a blast to read all those entries!

Looking through my images to inspire a thought or two about this week’s challenge, one kept me coming back. It is from my stopover in Iceland a couple of years ago, and it stands out due to its intense shades of blue, which makes for a nice theme after pink: Blue! There is plenty of intense blueness in the world, along with the other meanings of the word, so I know that you can let your creative instincts take over to generate some amazing entries!

Go have fun, and explore the world of blue on this little blue planet that we call home (even if it’s not home to you, you’re still invited to participate).

Here is that image that kept me coming back…

In Northern Iceland, the Myvatn region is filled with geothermal beauty; I spent a wonderful afternoon there, photographing and playing some guitar. It was magical!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I can’t wait to see what blues you have and how you will share them!

