Welcome to Week 72 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Thank you very kindly for a wonderful week of shades of pink in all your creative expressions! It was a blast to read all those entries!
Looking through my images to inspire a thought or two about this week’s challenge, one kept me coming back. It is from my stopover in Iceland a couple of years ago, and it stands out due to its intense shades of blue, which makes for a nice theme after pink: Blue! There is plenty of intense blueness in the world, along with the other meanings of the word, so I know that you can let your creative instincts take over to generate some amazing entries!
Go have fun, and explore the world of blue on this little blue planet that we call home (even if it’s not home to you, you’re still invited to participate).
Here is that image that kept me coming back…
In Northern Iceland, the Myvatn region is filled with geothermal beauty; I spent a wonderful afternoon there, photographing and playing some guitar. It was magical!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I can’t wait to see what blues you have and how you will share them!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
31 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Blue”
Reblogged this on All About Writing and more.
Clear blue sky with yellow sun is my weakness and I can understand why this snap of yours keep coming back at you. Just simply magnificent!
Thank you so much! I love the colors that are generated in the landscape in Iceland.
You asked for it Frank, And I’ve come up with a truck load of photos, lol. I guess I’m quite early with this week’s prompt. That photo was picturesque, love the landscape. Great Shot. 🙂
You just blue me away with that post! I love that globe sitting in the image with the ship. Thank you!!
Haha. Oh really? Now I have to look at that pix closely again. I love the challenge especially when the photos come handy from the archives. It’s all fun. Thanks for the prompt. 🙂
Frank, that photo is stunning. I just love all that blue. I find blue very calming and that water reminds me of one of the places in Antigua where I lived when I was in high-school. The house was built just up the roads from the aptly names, Blue Waters Resort.
Thank you, Khürt! The sulphur deposits create an interesting mixture of blue tones that are otherworldly. Blue Waters Resort looks fantastic! It must have been wonderful to live in Antigua.
Such a stunning photograph. The blues are quite magnificent. 🌼
Thank you very much!
Wonderful.
Thank you!
Wow that picture looks amazing!
Thank you very much!
That is one gorgeous BLUE !! 🙂
Thank you! The sulphur in the water creates deposits that cause the light blue to occur. It’s stunning to see.
Thank you for another fun prompt Frank, my contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/08/29/tuesday-photo-challenge-blue/
Wonderful entry, Xenia!
Thank you Frank :o)
Blue makes me happy, and your photo is stunning.
Thank you!