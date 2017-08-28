Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 71

Welcome to the 71st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I have to say that I’m tickled pink with your response to the challenge this week!

A cavalcade of pink graced your blog posts showed up, all of them showing creativity and different views on the theme. There were definitely some smiles, particularly when I saw the pink flamingoes and the little pink piggie! There was stunning photography and amazing prose and poetry that made all of this week’s entry an absolute pleasure to read!

Thank you for taking the time to make this fun!

Here’s a bit of an explosion of pink for you…

The energy presented by this rose streams forth as we take it to its next level of abstraction!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

