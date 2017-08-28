Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 71

Welcome to the 71st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I have to say that I’m tickled pink with your response to the challenge this week!
A cavalcade of pink graced your blog posts showed up, all of them showing creativity and different views on the theme. There were definitely some smiles, particularly when I saw the pink flamingoes and the little pink piggie! There was stunning photography and amazing prose and poetry that made all of this week’s entry an absolute pleasure to read!
Thank you for taking the time to make this fun!
Here’s a bit of an explosion of pink for you…
The energy presented by this rose streams forth as we take it to its next level of abstraction!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- By Sarah kicked things off with a gorgeous post about a pink lake that you have to see! And Sarah provided a second post with heath in bloom in By Sarah that is also amazing!
- Ed brings us a bevy of pink in his shots in In My Mind’s Eye; these flowers are simply beautiful!
- Bushboy’s World starts his posts with a beautiful shot of sailboats; he then captures a scarlet honeyeater among euodias in Bushboy’s World and we see it again in a third post in Bushboy’s World.
- An absolutely stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau shows us the beauty of a caroussel.
- Playing with a pink ball can be just what the dog ordered, as you can see in a great post in whippetwisdom.com, in which dog fun is had!
- The post in pensitivity101 is just incredibly touching, as it tells the story of a little girl; go read it…
- Of course, a challenge with the theme of pink cannot be complete without iball round the world‘s post…pink flamingoes!!
- The photo in Layue’s Everyday Photo Blog is simply stunning! Nature presents some amazing beauty.
- If you’re looking for a beautiful pink hibiscus, go check out the post in JK109, a wonderful photo blog.
- Judith found some stunning pink flowers to share with us in Nature Knows Best.
- Frank’s blog, Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, sports a great response to this week’s theme and makes one think!
- Na’ama Yehuda posts a wonderful photo and a great verse to support it!
- Robert’s entry in Photo Robert’s Blog shows his capability to show the best of any subject. Beautifully executed!
- The Art of Retiring‘s entry captures a gorgeous dahlia in all of its glory!
- Miriam provides a spectacular set of images that show of some of the best in pink in the Shower of Blessing!
- Ladyleemanilla‘s post has a great number of shades of pink and even has some Psychedelic Furs!
- Transmutation.me finds us some rather interesting art that features quite a bit of pink!
- B 2 B might stand for Back to Basics, but the photo is not basic at all, as it shows some beautiful flowers!
- You may encounter something unusual in Snap That Bug!‘s post, which is no surprise!
- Klara finds us some beautiful kimonos worn with style in Sliku svoju ljubim II; the pink one is particularly stunning!
- Andrea finds us some beautiful pink flowers in ARHtistic License; they definitely liven up the location!
- The Rebel Girl tells us about a bride bowl in Photogate, a wonderful blog!
- Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink shows us that pink can be found above our heads in a stunning sky!
- The Blog of Hammad Rais shows us that even with a headache pink might be soothing.
- Nicole tells us about a gorgeous pink rose in her post in Une Photo, un poéme; her photo is stunning and the post is a great read!
- Bullyboy shows of the beauty of flowers in wonderful images in his post in Travel387!
- Wanderlust and Wonderment presents us with a wonderful set of images of pink zinnias!
- Stella’s entry for this week’s theme in Giggles & Tales, has a lovely variety of flowers and some tasty looking pink drinks!
- My Wall‘s post tells us about the waning Summer, with a great haiku and stunning images!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects reminds us to recognize that we are beautful, as part of our ability to forgive ourselves.
- Black Body‘s image is a wondrous one that is full of interest; see if you can find the pink that hides in the corner…
- Following Him Beside Still Waters shows us a beautiful variety of pink flowers!
- In her post in Adventures of a Busy Mom, Lacy shows us her beloved pink piggie! Very cute!
- In Tachispeaks we encounter pink flowers, pink cocktail and beautifully painted pink nails!
- Khürt delivers another set of stunning photos in his post in Island in the Net; the flowers are beautiful, and the views into the scene are amazing!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
