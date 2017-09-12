Welcome to Week 74 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

The water was fine last week, as many of you jumped in with both feet to create some stunning posts! As many of my themes tend to connect from one week to another, this week will be no different… As last week’s post featured Nubble Light in Cape Neddick, Maine, I thought it would be nice to use the same lighthouse again in a very different shot to introduce the theme of Dark!

As always, feel free to take this theme into the direction that you like, which means that you don’t have to do an evening shot, but could also photograph something with dark colors, or a dark cloud, or, you’ve got the idea! I count on your creativity to make this another interesting week!

Here’s that shot of Nubble Light…

This is a rather straightforward shot with a manually calculated exposure of 131 seconds at f/18 and 100 ISO using a timer. The trick is to take a test shot at high ISO and wide open aperture to get a sense for the amount of light that is needed and then dial in for a nice long exposure to get the smoothness of the sea.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s play safe with water during this week and try to surprise me!

