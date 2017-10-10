Welcome to Week 77 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

It definitely took me hours to appreciate all of your wonderful entries for last week’s challenge. The round up for those entries will appear a bit later today, as I am still catching up from my wonderful weekend guitar retreat (a post about that later in the week!)

This week is inspired by another walk along the beach; this one was during a recent, very snowy Winter, when I joined a group of intrepid (and hardy) photographers, as we went exploring various beaches on the last day of January. There was lots of snow on those beaches, which was phenomenal, but I also captured this week’s theme: Sand!

Now, I know that your creative minds are jumping all over this right away! And you say, quite rightly, that Sand can also be a verb… Yes, it’s not just a pretty fun material for beaches, so take this one in the direction of your choosing and have some fun with it!!

Here’s the view of that sand…

What drew me into this faux dune landscape were the ridges that had been carved into the sand, next to the glacial water; you know that it was cold, as salt water freezes at a lower temperature. Peering over a ridge, this gave me the sense of looking across a desert landscape at the edge of an ice ocean.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what you find in your sandbox, belt-sander or hourglass…

