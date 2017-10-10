Welcome to Week 77 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
It definitely took me hours to appreciate all of your wonderful entries for last week’s challenge. The round up for those entries will appear a bit later today, as I am still catching up from my wonderful weekend guitar retreat (a post about that later in the week!)
This week is inspired by another walk along the beach; this one was during a recent, very snowy Winter, when I joined a group of intrepid (and hardy) photographers, as we went exploring various beaches on the last day of January. There was lots of snow on those beaches, which was phenomenal, but I also captured this week’s theme: Sand!
Now, I know that your creative minds are jumping all over this right away! And you say, quite rightly, that Sand can also be a verb… Yes, it’s not just a pretty fun material for beaches, so take this one in the direction of your choosing and have some fun with it!!
Here’s the view of that sand…
What drew me into this faux dune landscape were the ridges that had been carved into the sand, next to the glacial water; you know that it was cold, as salt water freezes at a lower temperature. Peering over a ridge, this gave me the sense of looking across a desert landscape at the edge of an ice ocean.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what you find in your sandbox, belt-sander or hourglass…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
I only wanted Uncle Vernon standing by his own car (a Hudson) on a clear day, I got him and the car. I also got a bit of Aunt Mary’s laundry and Beau Jack, the dog, peeing on the fence, and a row of potted tuberous begonias on the porch and 78 trees and a million pebbles in the driveway and more. It’s a generous medium, photography. - Lee Friedlander
READ THE STORY AND FIND THE SONG - The story and the song have the same title, but are not necessarily about the same theme, however they are linked in some way and as you read the story you will find the song.
