Welcome to Week 79 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

It’s good to be (almost) caught up with everything and that I had the time to enjoy your entries for last week’s theme of Sand; they were a pleasure to read!

As I was looking through some of my images to come up with an idea for this week, I came across one that made me chuckle, so I jumped on it! In this rather simple image, the seagull stands proud with that kind of look that seagulls seem to have perfected over the years. Therefore, I’m throwing you the theme of Bird!

That doesn’t mean that you have to go find the most exotic bird in the world to get a great image; you could find those everyday birds that are often a nuisance in the park and put them in the spotlight, or you could focus on what many birds do well: fly like a bird! I’m sure that your fertile minds will come up with some rather interesting images!!

So, have fun and shoot some birds (with your camera, of course)!

Here’s that rather put off seagull…

For this image, I want to share a couple of tidbits; the reason that my wife and I took a boat trip to Staffa was that she would really like to see puffins; allegedly, they nest on Staffa in significant quantities! Excited with the opportunity to photograph some puffins, I went out to rent a reasonably priced 100-400mm lens to take along on the trip. When I went to pick up the lens, the one that I was to get had not yet been returned by the previous renter. After explaining my plans, they agreed to rent me a Canon EF 400mm f/4 DO IS USM lens for the same price (a really good deal, as that lens cost appr. $5000 more).

So, my wife and I get on the boat to Staffa, and I’m the envy of every photographer, as they are greatly impressed by my lens. After arriving on Staffa, we go exploring in all of the areas, where puffins are rumored to be, only to find not a single puffin on the island! Plenty of seagulls, though! As I had been carrying the rather heavy lens all the way over here, I decided that I might as well work with what I am given; I actually had to back up to get the entire seagull in the frame, as a 400mm lens has a fairly narrow field of view. I should say that I was very impressed with the performance of the lens, as the optics were the best that I ever used.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Also, an appropriate image for the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge theme of Scale.

