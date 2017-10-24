Welcome to Week 80 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
After enjoying all those amazing entries for last week’s theme of birds, time came once again to pick a theme! As I went out this past weekend to do some photography at Oxbow National Wildlife Refuge, I took a look at the images from that little walk and found something that I liked. As a result, we get the theme of Sky!
I ask you to put your creative focus skyward to capture what strikes your interest! Whether it’s a skyline, amazing sky, a raptor circling in the sky, or any other idea you have, this week the sky’s the limit for your entries! Have some fun with this and share some amazing shots with each other in this week’s challenge!!
Here’s that image that got me looking skyward (by looking down)…
This image reveals part of the fun that I have shooting with a polarizing filter, as the polarizer greatly increases the depth of the blue that is reflected in the Nashua river.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
I only wanted Uncle Vernon standing by his own car (a Hudson) on a clear day, I got him and the car. I also got a bit of Aunt Mary’s laundry and Beau Jack, the dog, peeing on the fence, and a row of potted tuberous begonias on the porch and 78 trees and a million pebbles in the driveway and more. It’s a generous medium, photography. - Lee Friedlander
19 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sky”
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
Leaving a link just in case …pingback gremlins are plaguing me at the moment!
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/brooding-sky/
And another….https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/mirrored-sky/
You were prepared for this one 🙂
Beautiful shot!
A few items for this weeks challenge =
https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/sky/
I love the reflection in the water Frank and thank you for another lovely prompt. I posted quite a few images of dramatic skies last week and I am linking one of them here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/10/16/tanka-enigma/
Dramatic indeed! Love them!
Thank you Frank! :o)
Here is another contribution: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/10/17/haiku-sacred-sanctuary/
and I will leave it at that for now – I have so many skies featuring in our posts!:o)
Wonderful skies!!
Thank you Frank, the skies were changing every second in the strong winds ;o)
love the reflection, Frank 🙂
https://ladyleemanilablog.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/tuesday-photo-challenge-sky/
Wonderful array of skies in your post!