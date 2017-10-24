Welcome to Week 80 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

After enjoying all those amazing entries for last week’s theme of birds, time came once again to pick a theme! As I went out this past weekend to do some photography at Oxbow National Wildlife Refuge, I took a look at the images from that little walk and found something that I liked. As a result, we get the theme of Sky!

I ask you to put your creative focus skyward to capture what strikes your interest! Whether it’s a skyline, amazing sky, a raptor circling in the sky, or any other idea you have, this week the sky’s the limit for your entries! Have some fun with this and share some amazing shots with each other in this week’s challenge!!

Here’s that image that got me looking skyward (by looking down)…

This image reveals part of the fun that I have shooting with a polarizing filter, as the polarizer greatly increases the depth of the blue that is reflected in the Nashua river.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

