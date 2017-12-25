Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 88

Welcome to the 88th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First of, to those of you who celebrate the holidays, have the happiest and healthiest of holidays and may the New Year be filled with joy and success!
I was a bit curious to see the response that I received from you on this week’s theme, as Pets are a very selective about their human companions! Clearly, you have some wonderful pets, who allow you to share their lives with them. There were a couple of unusual pets, and one that truly stood out to me, which could have changed Aesop’s telling of fables (see, if you can figure out which one that is).
Thank you for a wonderful time of reading and enjoyment of these posts!
Here’s the first pet that shared her life with my wife and me…
Tonka was a shelter mutt, who was one of the most wonderful dogs that anyone’s life could be graced with. We got Tonka when she was about 9 weeks old; we were told that she was a Spaniel/Labrador Retriever mix, which I questioned, as her markings were more Rottweiler. She grew up to be a 90+ pound dog filled with joy and life. I took this photo of her during her last Spring, as she passed less than 2 months later. We still miss her!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Ed’s post in his blog In My Mind’s Eye brings a magnificent cat, who clearly is the master of their domain!
- This week, pensivity101 tells the story of her heart’s magnet, aka Maggie, who is a key part of the family, even when she might want to get up around 2 a.m. 🙂
- Nicole brings wonderful photographic technique into the picture in Une Photo, Un Poéme: with a whirl she made the chihuahua the center of attention!
- Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink provides us a chance to meet Puffle, who is gorgeous and clearly in control of their environment.
- Xenia’s first post in whippetwisdom features Eivor and Pearl enjoying their outdoor time in Nature’s rhythm; in her second post in whippetwisdom, the beach calls out loud and clear!
- In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny shares memories of pets past and present with us.
- In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara shares pictures of her 9 month old Cosmo and the elegant Karma; they are precious!
- In Bushboy’s World, we get to meet Louis, the cat, who looks like he might want to come in to visit.
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra shows us that peace on earth can exist, as our pets clearly understand!
- In Poetry in Pictures, we get to see some cuteness that all of us know and love!
- The Nomadic Architect shares pictures of Ghost, the dog of one of his friends, who would like to be a direwolf one day.
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau brings us face-to-face with Monza, a mini schnauzer, who belongs to his son and daughter-in-law.
- In Becky’s Open Book, we learn the tale of the turtle; no not the one that Aesop told, but the class pet…
- In Layue’s everyday photo blog, we meet Khanan, who is an absolutely stunning cat, clearly of regal descent!
- Sarah introduces us to Underbite in By Sarah; this beautiful Maltese/ShihTzu mix oozes personality!
- In Doar Nicole, we get to meet the picture-perfect pet! This is a total treat to thouse of us who love dogs.
- In Land of Images, we get to meet a little critter that is a different kind of pet… go check it out!
- The Alchemist of the Woods provides a wonderful post on the topic of Athena, the wonderful dog that graces many of his photos; truly special!
- In Places with Varsha, we get to meet several great pets; Julie, the Indian Spitz, and Daisy, who is a gorgeous cat!
- Another great blog, Offshoots12, introduces us to Petals and Pets, where Lily and Daisy pose in grand style!
- Musin’ with Susan pulls out all the stops in her post about pets on parade, which is simply a must-read!
- Khürt has another pair of great shots in his post in Island in the Net, featuring Electric Boogaloo!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 88”
Happy Holidays- Merry Christmas- whatever you celebrate I hope it is happy! Tonka is a beauty! I did not have a chance to get a post together for pets- but had 2 rescue cocker spaniels- one lived to 19 the other 17- they take a piece of our hearts when they go….
Happy Holidays Frank and thank you for putting this wonderful collection together. Tonka is such a beauty, those loving eyes stay with you forever and I can imagine how special sharing your life with her has been. Merry Christmas and much love to you from all of us here ☺💖🐕🎄
Looks like th Pingbacks failed again.
https://islandinthenet.com/electric-boogaloo/
I will add you in there in a bit; have a very Happy Holiday!