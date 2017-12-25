Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 88

Welcome to the 88th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First of, to those of you who celebrate the holidays, have the happiest and healthiest of holidays and may the New Year be filled with joy and success!

I was a bit curious to see the response that I received from you on this week’s theme, as Pets are a very selective about their human companions! Clearly, you have some wonderful pets, who allow you to share their lives with them. There were a couple of unusual pets, and one that truly stood out to me, which could have changed Aesop’s telling of fables (see, if you can figure out which one that is).

Thank you for a wonderful time of reading and enjoyment of these posts!

Here’s the first pet that shared her life with my wife and me…

Tonka was a shelter mutt, who was one of the most wonderful dogs that anyone’s life could be graced with. We got Tonka when she was about 9 weeks old; we were told that she was a Spaniel/Labrador Retriever mix, which I questioned, as her markings were more Rottweiler. She grew up to be a 90+ pound dog filled with joy and life. I took this photo of her during her last Spring, as she passed less than 2 months later. We still miss her!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...