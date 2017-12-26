Welcome to Week 89 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

I hope that you enjoyed reading through the responses to last week’s theme of Pets as much as I did! They were a lot of fun and inspiring!

As we approach the New Year, I thought about what could be new, which led me to what we call New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Dutch: Oud en Nieuw; literally, this translates to ‘Old and New’. So, I thought that it might be interesting to take something Old, and give it a new treatment.

The old part is that I’m recycling the image from the first Tuesday Photo Challenge that started us on this path; the new part is that we will use the them Quotidian to create a wonderful set of creative posts to ring in the New Year! Quotidian might be the everyday in our lives, but I’m confident that you will find something rather special in these everyday occurrences!

Please go out there and capture something fun that is part of the everyday aspect of your lives and have some fun with it! Whether it’s a crosswalk that you go across on a daily basis or the mug, from which you drink your morning coffee. The challenge is to photograph this in an unusual, novel way and have it say something new about the old!

Have fun with this!

Here’s that image from the first TPC…

This view is a macro image of one of the disk enclosures in my studio. Something that is used every day, as part of my overall storage solution and the inspiration for this week.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing how the old turns to new in your creative minds…

