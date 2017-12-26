Welcome to Week 89 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
I hope that you enjoyed reading through the responses to last week’s theme of Pets as much as I did! They were a lot of fun and inspiring!
As we approach the New Year, I thought about what could be new, which led me to what we call New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Dutch: Oud en Nieuw; literally, this translates to ‘Old and New’. So, I thought that it might be interesting to take something Old, and give it a new treatment.
The old part is that I’m recycling the image from the first Tuesday Photo Challenge that started us on this path; the new part is that we will use the them Quotidian to create a wonderful set of creative posts to ring in the New Year! Quotidian might be the everyday in our lives, but I’m confident that you will find something rather special in these everyday occurrences!
Please go out there and capture something fun that is part of the everyday aspect of your lives and have some fun with it! Whether it’s a crosswalk that you go across on a daily basis or the mug, from which you drink your morning coffee. The challenge is to photograph this in an unusual, novel way and have it say something new about the old!
Have fun with this!
Here’s that image from the first TPC…
This view is a macro image of one of the disk enclosures in my studio. Something that is used every day, as part of my overall storage solution and the inspiration for this week.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing how the old turns to new in your creative minds…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
