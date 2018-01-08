Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 90

Welcome to the 90th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! In the first TPC of the new year, you got to Recycle, which allowed you to take the old and have it turn into something new.

Your entries focused on everything from recycling to rediscovering and improving ourselves; lots of interesting approaches to this theme that really showed off your creativity. Thank you for another week of fun reading for me; I’m getting spoiled by all of your amazing posts!

Nature’s recycling takes us through the seasons…

Winter’s Beauty Readying for Spring Summer Livery Autumn’s Wisdom

The Yoga Tree has seen her share of recycling, as she stood across many seasons; in Autumn her leaves fall and join the undergrowth to be covered by Winter’s snow; in Spring those nutrients start their trip back into the tree, as she recovers into her full glory of Summer.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

