Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 90

Welcome to the 90th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! In the first TPC of the new year, you got to Recycle, which allowed you to take the old and have it turn into something new.
Your entries focused on everything from recycling to rediscovering and improving ourselves; lots of interesting approaches to this theme that really showed off your creativity. Thank you for another week of fun reading for me; I’m getting spoiled by all of your amazing posts!
Nature’s recycling takes us through the seasons…
The Yoga Tree has seen her share of recycling, as she stood across many seasons; in Autumn her leaves fall and join the undergrowth to be covered by Winter’s snow; in Spring those nutrients start their trip back into the tree, as she recovers into her full glory of Summer.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- By Sarah takes us out of the old year into the new with a great steampunk look by Sarah and her husband; go check it out!
- This week, pensivity101 tells us how she recycles Christmas card to create new cards; the designs look amazing!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau show us a poubelle, as a starting point for recycling; what’s a poubelle, you ask? Go look!
- Nicole sbrings us a wonderful piece of what can be made with recycled items in Une Photo, Un Poéme; great place to sit!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom talks about the old becoming new with her whippets having a blast!
- In Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, Frank’s poem talks of righteousness and grace, as he recycles (or refills) a bottle.
- Na’ama Yehuda posted a fantastic entry that shows the lead recycler, which is something that all of us could pick up.
- Danny brings us a fantastic image in Danny’s Photographs, which shows what strange animals one may find…
- In Read My Thoughts, we get a view of dreamcatchers, which makes me wonder, if they recycle our dreams.
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings shows how wonderful old farm equipment can be repurposed.
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra shares an image that is not only beautiful, but portrays a mood in stunning ways.
- This week’s response by Land of Images ask the question about the boat… should it be repaired or put into a garden?
- Life in Minutes shares a wonderful set of colorful bins that are just too inviting not to recycle!
- In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara shows of her crafty side in turning recycled items into wonderful art!
- In Poetry in Pictures, we get to see their daughter’s art that she made from fallen leaves; a fantastic Ganesha!
- The Nomadic Architect shows off another unusual image, as it captures an installation of pots and pans that looks like flowing water.
- In InquisitiveEyeBC, we get treated to a gorgeous image of glass bottles; beautifully done!
- In Giggles & Tales, Stella shares a great set of images that tell the tale of recycling!
- In Dream Big, Read on a Mission, we get to see a recycling campaign in action: just go check it out!
- Bullyboy’s entry for this theme in Travel387 is a beautiful image of a flower, that is also recycled as a cancer drug.
- What is the thing with feathers that perches in Black Body? It’s simply beautiful to look at!
- Liz McCafferty writes a wonderful post about the history of the grammophone, recycling old components.
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie focuses on how the old parts of herself have recycled to be the new self; we can’t ever escape our old selves, but rather recycle and improve ourselves.
- In VickiMD87, we get to see some rather interesting pieces coming together, as human debris does not turn into a pearl.
- Marie’s post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect shows how our detritus can become art!
- Musin’ with Susan gives us a look at how recyclables can become a magnificent sculpture!
- Miriam tells the story of some birches in her garden in Showers of Blessing, as they died and were reused.
- In Layue’s everyday photo blog, we get treated to a mushroom that is amazing to look at!
- Miriam writes another great post in Out an’ About, where she shows the various aspects of recycling and loving life!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery we get to see the art that can be created from items found in the sea; very colorful!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
12 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 90”
Sorry, I had nothing to contribute this week. I did not find any inspiration around my home and I was not motivated to get out into the sub-zero weather and shoot with my iPhone. Smartphone cameras require ungloved hands and I have not yet replaced my Nikon.
I’m sure that your inspiration will warm up with the weather! Btw, I have gloves that allow me to use my iPhone; they are not for extreme cold though.
Sorry I am late!But I hope it still counts:https://geriatrixfotogallerie.wordpress.com/2018/01/08/found-in-the-sea/
Not a problem; I’ll add your entry into the round up in a bit.
Thank you for another great challenge Frank! It is beautiful to see your yoga tree through the seasons and I love your Winter image especially :o)
Thank you, Xenia! She’s the ultimate recycler 🙂
Reblogged this on vickimd87 and commented:
Some great creativity to look at in this blog and so wonderful to see how so many different people are so interested in recycling and the different ways they share this message with the world!
Thank you!