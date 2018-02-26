Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 97

Welcome to the 97th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week’s theme found many of you shaping up for some great posts all about Shape!
I wasn’t surprised by the good variety of approaches in this week’s entries, as I’ve come to expect it from all of you, but I was definitely stunned by the amazing quality and care that you took in putting these great posts together. It was a lot of fun to read all of your posts!
Here’s another shape….
As you probably know, I enjoy the shapes that we find in Nature; when I saw the possibility of using the leaf’s shadow in an interesting way, I got down flat on the ground to get this perspective, as shapes, shadows and colors play together.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week was kicked off by Land of Images, who has their head in the clouds, where wonderful shapes are to be found!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery we get to see the magnificent shape that is brought to us by the fuchsia!
- This week, pensivity101 reveals that she likes to watch the clouds with her husband, particularly, as some of the fine motoring shapes of the past have disappeared!
- Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom tells us of the shape of quietude, which may exist with whippets, but certainly not with corgis (unless they are sleeping)! Her second post in whippetwisdom provides some great shapes on the beach!
- The wonderful entry from Cee’s Photography shows us that benches can come in all sorts of delightful shapes!
- By Sarah demonstrates that when you’re walking through Nu’uanu Pali Lookout, you can stumble across the best shapes! But is that shape better than what you find in her second post in By Sarah, which will steal your heart!
- Judy may have gotten carried away in sharing shapes in her blog, lifelessons; but who can blame her? Which one is your favorite shape?
- Liz Charnes‘ blog is filled with stunning photography, and her entry for this week’s theme is no exception! So, go check it out!
- Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings extols the benefits of being in good shape! I agree, as she got to see some spectacular sights!
- Margo certainly found a great shape in her post in That Little Voice, which is of global proportions!
- Chateaux des Fleurs always comes up with gorgeous photos for their posts, and the shapes in this week’s image are stunning!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau shows us a rather unusual shape…what do you make of it?
- I always expect some interesting shots from Ostendnomadography, and they are very interesting indeed!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme shows off her photographic skill and eye for finding a truly interesting view of the world; be sure to check it out!
- Brian went to Nature for some great shapes in his post in Bushboy’s World; Nature does provide some great looks!
- Carol’s post in The Apples in my Orchard shows that she has stars in her eyes! They are very clever, so go check out her wonderful blog!
- With another wonderful post, Fleeting Muse takes us on a viewing tour of flowers, all beautiful, and a detour to El Capitan!
- ladyleemanilla certainly found lots of interesting shapes in her entry for this week’s theme; she also shared some music with us!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie shows us that we can always improve our shape, be it physical, emotional, metaphysical, etc., as long as we allow ourselves to do so!
- I have to express that I am very impressed with this week’s entry from Susan in Musin’ with Susan! This seemingly straightforward photo is very challenging to get this perfect!
- Robert’s photos are always amazing, and in this week’s entry in Photo Robert’s Blog we get to enjoy some great art!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
3 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 97”
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
shape round-up 🙂
Lovely and lovely day with my thank u
Thank you very much!