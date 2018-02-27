Welcome to Week 98 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Your contributions on last week’s theme of Shape were definitely in tip-top shape and very creative!

Last week’s theme led me to the idea of continuing with a particular shape tht we get to see all over the world, except where it’s incredibly flat: Hills! Over the hills and far away or that hill that just begs to be climbed for a wonderful view. Hills lend interest to the landscape and present lots of visual interest all around us.

Wherever your favorite hill may be, capture it and make it look just wonderful! And, most importantly have fun with it!

Here is one of my favorite hills….

This hill provided just the perfect location for these wonderful trees in their Autumn livery to be framed between the green and agains the blue of the sky and gentle clouds. One of those perfect days!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to finding out what shapes you come across!

