Trashing the USA

No, this is not a political post! I just want to share that I’m starting a new series of images that have been inspired by what I tend to encounter during my jogs and walks throughout this country: litter, trash, detritus! My intent is not just to document these eyesores, but to put a style around them, which will be an interesting challenge!
Here’s the first item….
Walking past the high school in town, it’s clear that there either are parties that parents might not know about, or this bottle was thrown out the window, while driving past. Either way, not what we hope to see!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
3 thoughts on “Trashing the USA”
I like how the bottle blends with some of the hues of the leaf mold and hidden branch. Off to a great start capturing your theme, just disappointing the theme exists; something we definitely encounter in our neighbourhood!
Thank you! It has a bit of trashy beauty. Yes, there is way too much trash around, which, quite often, just gets thrown out of passing cars. I do not understand the mentality that people have to do this.
I don’t either. There was time, I always carried a bag to pick up the trash on my walk, but soon I wasn’t enjoying my walks the same because I couldn’t get into a rhythm. I will still pick up trash on back country hikes, but not consistently on my daily walks.