Trashing the USA – pt. 2

In this second post in my new series, we look at some more debris that seems to be ubiquitous in our great country. Some days I feel that there is so much beauty that surrounds us everywhere that people have lost sight of the importance of maintaining our connection with the planet.

When there is ample opportunity to dispose of trash in a recyclable manner, it is an indictment of humanity’s desire to preserve the pristine environment that once existed. Have we really given up on our home planet? It’s likely that Earth will outlive our species by a significant amount of time, regardless of what we do to her. Let’s turn our focus to preserving the human race in mind, body, spirit and environment.

One of many items that do not belong….

The drink may have kickstarted someone’s day, but that boost didn’t give them the energy to make a smart decision with the empty can.

Have a great day!

