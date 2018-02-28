Trashing the USA – pt. 2

In this second post in my new series, we look at some more debris that seems to be ubiquitous in our great country. Some days I feel that there is so much beauty that surrounds us everywhere that people have lost sight of the importance of maintaining our connection with the planet.
When there is ample opportunity to dispose of trash in a recyclable manner, it is an indictment of humanity’s desire to preserve the pristine environment that once existed. Have we really given up on our home planet? It’s likely that Earth will outlive our species by a significant amount of time, regardless of what we do to her. Let’s turn our focus to preserving the human race in mind, body, spirit and environment.
One of many items that do not belong….
The drink may have kickstarted someone’s day, but that boost didn’t give them the energy to make a smart decision with the empty can.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
8 thoughts on “Trashing the USA – pt. 2”
Not good is it? someone should do something about this
It’s a collective responsibility as members of society.
We humans, are playing the most vital role in destruction of our own world. This Earth is the only home we got and we aren’t taking proper care of it.
Agee 100%
Yes we can save it some changes in our usual
There is nothing more frustrating to me than finding “my” hiking trails and beaches covered in trash! The kids and I participate in beach cleanups. It’s amazing what gets washed up on shore!
I agree! Great to hear that you’re teaching your kids to be part of the solution!
I think it’s so important to teach the younger generations. I’ve gotten rather bold about it. I will “kindly remind” kids where the trash can is when I see them drop their wrappers on the ground. They always listen. So, hopefully, it will teach them it’s not normal to just leave their junk on the ground-even if it’s normal in their family.