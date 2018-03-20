Welcome to Week 101 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. After a week of posts about Time, I can honestly say that I had a great time reading your posts.
After visiting time for week 100, I figured we’d go for its logical connection of Place for this week’s theme. Your challenge is to share some of your favorite place(s) in your entries for this week. It would be fun for you to share what makes this locale among your favorites.
Have fun and I look forward to seeing your creative output!
Here is one of my favorite places…
This photo was taken at low tide (obviously) in the town of Digby, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy. This bay is known for its extreme tidal difference, which is evident when looking at the pier.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to visiting some new places this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
15 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Place”
Beautiful clouds and the boats can’t go anywhere, until the tide comes back in.
lovely photo, Frank 🙂
A lovely new prompt and a beautiful image Frank! My contribution this week is from a place within: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/03/20/haiku-spring-sun/
Lovely photo Frank.
I have a question for you. For posting to wordpress, what is the ideal file size, specially if one wants to post multiple photos.
Thank you! The ideal size is the pixel count that you want to display. If the window is 1200px wide make the width of the image about the same. Any larger is just slow to load.
Thanks Frank. I wanted to share some photos from my trip to India in December, 2017. So there will be a few photos. Therefore I was interested at minimum file size in KB ( eg. 100KB etc) that will show up well.