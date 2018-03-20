Welcome to Week 101 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. After a week of posts about Time, I can honestly say that I had a great time reading your posts.

After visiting time for week 100, I figured we’d go for its logical connection of Place for this week’s theme. Your challenge is to share some of your favorite place(s) in your entries for this week. It would be fun for you to share what makes this locale among your favorites.

Have fun and I look forward to seeing your creative output!

Here is one of my favorite places…

This photo was taken at low tide (obviously) in the town of Digby, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy. This bay is known for its extreme tidal difference, which is evident when looking at the pier.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to visiting some new places this week!

