Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 105

Welcome to the 105th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Finally this post is done! One more round up to catch up with 🙂

Your posts about the theme of Rain were certainly not filled with gloom, but rather vibrant with life itself! One of you made me laugh out loud, and each post was highly creative and there were many amazing photos!

Thank you for your amazing contributions to this theme, as we enjoy the rain and its beneficial effects!

Here’s a sample of something else that requires rain….

Sometimes it only takes a glance to notice something to photograph; such was the case here, as the red apple, hanging by itself, stood out in the entire scene. So I pulled over and stopped to capture this scene.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

