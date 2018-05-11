Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 105

Welcome to the 105th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Finally this post is done! One more round up to catch up with 🙂
Your posts about the theme of Rain were certainly not filled with gloom, but rather vibrant with life itself! One of you made me laugh out loud, and each post was highly creative and there were many amazing photos!
Thank you for your amazing contributions to this theme, as we enjoy the rain and its beneficial effects!
Here’s a sample of something else that requires rain….
Sometimes it only takes a glance to notice something to photograph; such was the case here, as the red apple, hanging by itself, stood out in the entire scene. So I pulled over and stopped to capture this scene.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Kicking things off this week is Sarah in her post in By Sarah, where she shares a beautifully atmospheric image!
- In a lovely post in CitySonnet, we get a gorgeous images showing the rain’s effect on the buds…
- In Love Your Life, we get a wonderful story for an inopportune rain storm…feeling as soaked as the moose!
- In a great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit the Kaas plateau and are entertained by some rather wet spectacles!
- Nicole shows us a beautiful image of rain being collected in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme!
- Cee’s post in Cee’s Photography features fantastic photos of rain hitting the window! Really makes one appreciate the indoors!
- In pensivity101‘s post, there is a special surprise! Go check it out and let me know what happened to you upon reading it!
- In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny takes a 3 hour drive in less than ideal conditions!
- In a lovely post in Feel Purple, we get to visit Nakshatra Gardens, which look truly beautiful, even in the rain!
- In a Roaming Urban Gypsy, we explore the city while it’s raining with an amazing array of great photos!
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings most definitely makes a splash!
- All the Shoes I Wear is a wonderful blog with great photography, which is proven out again in this week’s post.
- In an awesome post in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get treated to another amazing photo that portends of rain!
- The terrace where Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery takes us looks very inviting, but a bit of sunshine might help!
- In Robert’s Snap Shot’s post we are treated to some great photos featuring our theme!
- Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais features a couple of wonderful shots that show us when the rain came down!
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales has a lovely set of photos that show off the results of rain!
- Charles’ post in charlesewaugh provides us with a great photo of the rainbow in the Chilean fjords.
- Another rainbow shows up in Fleeting Muse‘s post, with a double rainbow in the photo; great shot!
- In a lovely post in Woolly Muses, we have a variety of rain shots!
- Donna’s post on the this week’s theme in her blog No-Madder Nomadder reminds us how much fun it is to play in the rain!
- In a great post in Land of Images, we get the atmosphere of wind, waves and rain permeating through the image!
- In sgeoil‘s post, we get the appreciation for rain and the wonderful effects that it has!
- Susan has a truly wonderful photo in Musin’ with Susan, which makes me want to jump in and make a splash!
- Miriam really appreciates the rain in her post in Showers of Blessing, as its effects are wonderful!
- Robert has another great photo in Photo Roberts Blog, in which the moment of the day in the rain really comes through!
- Another wonderful post in Chinese Corner with Min brings us into the landscape during a weekend with rain!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net gives a wonderful sense of what rain can bring us!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!