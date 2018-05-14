Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 108

Welcome to the 108th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It’s been great to be home this week and get back into a regular rhythm of life.
Your posts were fantastic as always, and a joy to read. Your interpretation of the theme Rise was sometimes filled with hot air and sometimes required a climb, but always uplifting and creative!
Thank you for your great contributions!
Here’s another rise to a higher level…
This image came from a photoshoot at a somewhat dilapidated mansion in New Jersey; this bathroom inspired me to generate something bold, breaking out of the space, as if rising toward another dimension.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah is high up in the air this week in By Sarah, as she is flying over Melbourne with the sun rising.
- With another great photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, I was reminded of the Irish well-wishing “May the road rise up to meet you!”.
- Gwenny’s post in Field Notes from over the Hill has a great rise that asks to be climbed during a wonderful hike.
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shows the benefits of rising early with wonderful whippets. Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature as she rises in the highlands toward the snow. Both feature great haikus in addition to the photos!
- ladyleemanilla provides another wonderful post that brings us the rise of the mountains.
- In another excellent post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we encounter a set of abandoned structures, around which the trees have risen over the years.
- In Fleeting Muse‘s post, we get a beautiful report on Kilauea from last year, before the big eruption of the past weeks.
- In pensivity101, we rise up to the level of the Malvern Hills, which look like a beautiful hike!
- Stella’s wonderful post in Giggles & Tales shows the rise of all things living that is part of the rite of Spring!
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings takes us way up, all the way to the Continetal Divide!
- This week’s entry by Feel Purple has a beautiful photo that highlights a majestic sunrise!
- Nicole takes us to another spectacular location in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as we get the opportunity to climb some natural stairs in Scotland!
- In an outstanding post in Land of Images, we get to enjoy a wonderful photo of Red Hill.
- In Woolly Muses, we find out what it takes to rise well above the masses, as hot air lifts us ever higher! Great post!
- In a great post in Bulldog Travels, we go to Crystal Hermitage and are treated to wonderful photos highlighting the flowers that brighten up the landscape!
- Donna tells us that she’s an early riser in her blog No-Madder Nomadder which results in getting really nice sunrise photos!
- The post in Chateaux des Fleurs rises to the occasion with a beautiful photograph!
- Andrea’s post in ARHtistic License takes us to the Phoenix Botanical Garden, where the art is amazing!
- Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais reminds us to rise to the occasion with a wonderful set of images!
- Susan really captured the right moment in Musin’ with Susan, as the whale rising out of the sea looks amazing!
- This week’s entry from Chinese Corner with Min teaches us a bit of Mandarin about rising to the challenge!
- This week, Nicole’s post in Doar Nicole focuses on the slow rise to heart’s yearning with beautiful poetry and photography!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
6 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 108”
Thank you again for this lovely prompt Frank, some wonderful contributions here! :o)
Thank you, Xenia! They are fantastic!
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
rise round-up 🙂
What a very creative photo Frank. I think my entry for this week came in a bit late as I’ve just posted. Nevertheless, a great theme.
I’ll update the round up when I get a chance later today. Thank you, Miriam!!
No worries at all Frank, thanks.