Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 108

Ever higher and higher!

Welcome to the 108th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  It’s been great to be home this week and get back into a regular rhythm of life.

Your posts were fantastic as always, and a joy to read.  Your interpretation of the theme Rise was sometimes filled with hot air and sometimes required a climb, but always uplifting and creative!

Thank you for your great contributions!

Here’s another rise to a higher level…

Resisting-Escape-4-27
Resisting Escape

This image came from a photoshoot at a somewhat dilapidated mansion in New Jersey; this bathroom inspired me to generate something bold, breaking out of the space, as if rising toward another dimension.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Sarah is high up in the air this week in By Sarah, as she is flying over Melbourne with the sun rising.
  • With another great photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, I was reminded of the Irish well-wishing “May the road rise up to meet you!”.
  • Gwenny’s post in Field Notes from over the Hill has a great rise that asks to be climbed during a wonderful hike.
  • Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shows the benefits of rising early with wonderful whippets.  Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature as she rises in the highlands toward the snow.  Both feature great haikus in addition to the photos!
  • ladyleemanilla provides another wonderful post that brings us the rise of the mountains.
  • In another excellent post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we encounter a set of abandoned structures, around which the trees have risen over the years.
  • In Fleeting Muse‘s post, we get a beautiful report on Kilauea from last year, before the big eruption of the past weeks.
  • In pensivity101, we rise up to the level of the Malvern Hills, which look like a beautiful hike!
  • Stella’s wonderful post in Giggles & Tales shows the rise of all things living that is part of the rite of Spring!
  • Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings takes us way up, all the way to the Continetal Divide!
  • This week’s entry by Feel Purple has a beautiful photo that highlights a majestic sunrise!
  • Nicole takes us to another spectacular location in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as we get the opportunity to climb some natural stairs in Scotland!
  • In an outstanding post in Land of Images, we get to enjoy a wonderful photo of Red Hill.
  • In Woolly Muses, we find out what it takes to rise well above the masses, as hot air lifts us ever higher!  Great post!
  • In a great post in Bulldog Travels, we go to Crystal Hermitage and are treated to wonderful photos highlighting the flowers that brighten up the landscape!
  • Donna tells us that she’s an early riser in her blog No-Madder Nomadder which results in getting really nice sunrise photos!
  • The post in Chateaux des Fleurs rises to the occasion with a beautiful photograph!
  • Andrea’s post in ARHtistic License takes us to the Phoenix Botanical Garden, where the art is amazing!
  • Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais reminds us to rise to the occasion with a wonderful set of images!
  • Susan really captured the right moment in Musin’ with Susan, as the whale rising out of the sea looks amazing!
  • This week’s entry from Chinese Corner with Min teaches us a bit of Mandarin about rising to the challenge!
  • This week, Nicole’s post in Doar Nicole focuses on the slow rise to heart’s yearning with beautiful poetry and photography!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

6 thoughts on "Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 108"

  1. Thank you again for this lovely prompt Frank, some wonderful contributions here! :o)

    Reply

  3. What a very creative photo Frank. I think my entry for this week came in a bit late as I’ve just posted. Nevertheless, a great theme.

    Reply

