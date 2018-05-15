Welcome to Week 109 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Yes, I had to go here after last week’s theme!

After a week of Rise, it was logical for me to come up with Shine for this week! It was just too much to resist 🙂 So, your challenge is to make your post Shine to the max, whether it is the light shining or the bright shine of a smile or something, to which you just took a shining… You’ve got the idea: there are lots of ways to interpret this theme, so let your creative vision shine through and carry you forward!

I’m looking forward to seeing all the shining beacons of creativity!!

Here’s a moment where I caught the shine of an early morning…

This view caught my eye as I was wondering around and looking for something that would catch the interest of my lens… The morning Sun shining through the leaves and showing off the variety of texture and opacity made for a special moment.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what light shines in your wonderful, creative brains!

