Welcome to Week 116 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! The round up from last week’s challenge is queued up for publication later today. There were some amazing colors in those posts!

After a week of color, I’m going for something that is rather topical for this week in New England: Heat! It has been hot and humid here for the past four days and it’s not about to let up. As I have been preparing for a 5K race (race is a relative concept) for today, I’m very familiar with my body’s reaction to these temperatures in the mid-90s (33-35C during this period).

When you think of Heat, what comes to mind? What images do you see and how would you portray it? I’m looking forward to seeing your interpretation of Heat, and, as usual, take it in any direction that you may like! Let your creative ideas flow freely!

Here’s a bit of the warmth for inspiration…

This image came about from a bit of experimentation with my zoom lens, while sitting around a campfire; I had taken some interesting burning wood details shots and decided to try out a zoom blur (I found that there was a name for this technique after taking this set of shots).

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

