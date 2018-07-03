Welcome to Week 116 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! The round up from last week’s challenge is queued up for publication later today. There were some amazing colors in those posts!
After a week of color, I’m going for something that is rather topical for this week in New England: Heat! It has been hot and humid here for the past four days and it’s not about to let up. As I have been preparing for a 5K race (race is a relative concept) for today, I’m very familiar with my body’s reaction to these temperatures in the mid-90s (33-35C during this period).
When you think of Heat, what comes to mind? What images do you see and how would you portray it? I’m looking forward to seeing your interpretation of Heat, and, as usual, take it in any direction that you may like! Let your creative ideas flow freely!
Here’s a bit of the warmth for inspiration…
This image came about from a bit of experimentation with my zoom lens, while sitting around a campfire; I had taken some interesting burning wood details shots and decided to try out a zoom blur (I found that there was a name for this technique after taking this set of shots).
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
31 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Heat”
Hi Frank, Oh yes, it’s been pretty warm here too. We’ve had this theme before on this challenge. So, I have used the same photos again having got no new collections. Cheers. 🙂
Hi Stella, it’s warm all over! Yes, I looked and saw that I used it before, but I’ll contribute something new for the round up 🙂 Stay cool!
Ok. Thank you. 🙏🏽
Sizzling shot Frank but I’m afraid the only heat around here at the moment is coming from my fireplace 😏🔥
Winter heat is not available? 🙂 Yes, you will get your warm days later this year.
Hi.. hope you have a great summerday too!!! 🙂
https://follysphotoworld3worldpress.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/tuesday-photo-challenge-heat/
Thank you! Great post!
Hi Frank, a very fitting prompt! We are still enjoying a heatwave and need to find ways of cooling down: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/07/03/haiku-splashing-water/
Another great post, Xenia!
Thank you Frank! :o)
The heat continues to beat down here. I’m already looking forward to fall!
Your photo was very inspiring for me this week Frank, so I’ ve used it in my post
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/tuesday-photo-challenge-heat-2/
Wonderfully done!
Thank you so much!
So … true to (frequent) form … I’m taking this a bit sideways … 😉
https://naamayehuda.com/2018/07/03/heated/
I almost feel the intense heat emanating from your photo. https://odaciuk.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/heat-wave/
Frank, that’s a marvelous shot! I would be perfectly suited as wallpaper! If you have any more of these, it would be great if you showed them to us, too.
OMG, please note: not “I” will be a wallpaper, haha.. The photo would be! “It” would be. 😀
Great topic….
Amazing photo
https://willowsoul.wordpress.com/2018/07/03/tuesday-photo-challenge-heat/