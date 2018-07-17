Welcome to Week 118 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your responses to last week’s challenge theme of Treat were not only voluminous, but simply fantastic in quality!

When thinking about the possible follow up to last week’s theme, I thought I’d look for a different treat! This week’s treat is not only in the theme, but also in its flexibility! Your challenge is to use the theme of Play in any way that you see fit! As it can be a verb or a noun, be on the stage or in the backyard, there’s plenty of playroom with the theme!

So, play around with this theme, have some fun and let your creative minds wander about! I’m looking forward to what you might generate!!

Here’s a bit of play from my memory banks…

This is our old man, Darwin, who passed away last year. There’s nothing that Darwin like more than playing in water. For this photoshoot, I found a spot in the shallow stream, where it had a small cascade, so that I could stand lower than Darwin. With Darwin running towards me, it only took a couple of tries to get this happy, splashing shot!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

