Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 117

Welcome to the 117th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! The volume of your responses this week has me blown away, as it might be a record!

Of course, your responses to the theme of Treat had lots of wonderful treats, some of the edible variety, some of the experience kind. You really created a great set of posts, which show the depth of your commitment to great blogging!! There were a number of your posts that put a smile on my face; see if you can find out which ones!

I had a blast reading all your posts, and I want to thank you for your great contributions!

Here’s one of my favorite treats…

I created this image for a food photography course using very simple lighting (one studio light and a reflector to reduce the harshness of the shadow). I love strawberries and you can always give me some fresh kale!!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

