Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 117

You’ve created a treat!

Welcome to the 117th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  The volume of your responses this week has me blown away, as it might be a record!

Of course, your responses to the theme of Treat had lots of wonderful treats, some of the edible variety, some of the experience kind. You really created a great set of posts, which show the depth of your commitment to great blogging!!  There were a number of your posts that put a smile on my face; see if you can find out which ones!

I had a blast reading all your posts, and I want to thank you for your great contributions!

Here’s one of my favorite treats…

Strawberry_14E9527
Strawberry and Kale

I created this image for a food photography course using very simple lighting (one studio light and a reflector to reduce the harshness of the shadow).  I love strawberries and you can always give me some fresh kale!!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Sarah kicks things off with a rather sweet treat in By Sarah!  Those look rather scrumptious!!
  • Lee’s post in ladyleemanila contains a couple of wonderful treats, just make sure to wait for a bit after enjoying one to enjoy the other!
  • Xenia’s first post is in her blog Tranature treats us to a beautiful snapdragon!  Xenia’s second post is in whippetwisdom brings us the awesome treat of falling water, which is sure to be enjoyed by Eivor and Pearl!
  • In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, there is a perfect treat after last week’s heat… I bet that many of you will agree with this one!
  • Kammie’s post in The Nut House shares the special treat of a rather amazing collection with us!
  • There’s a method to getting a treat, as demonstrated in MV obsession‘s post; with the right behavior, any treat can be gained!
  • One of the most important treats on a hot day is shown to us in CitySonnet; I’m curious to find out how many of you enjoyed it!
  • Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude highlights one of Nature’s best treats and definitely one of the best insects that I can think of!
  • Todd talks about some of his favorite treats in Serendipity. Encouraged.  Do you think they are sweet or savoury?
  • With another great photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to experience a really wonderful, laid-back treat!
  • In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we experience a special treat: the monsoon!  Of course, this might be more of a treat for flowers!
  • Nicole’s post in Un Photo Une Poeme has beautiful photos of osteospermum!  Treat yourself and go check out what that might be!
  • Petra’s post in Photoworld vol. 3 treats us to a wonderful set of photos with a lovely deer, which you just have to go see!
  • Miriam shares something very lovely in her post in the Shower of Blessings: family time, which is an amazing treat!
  • In pensivity101‘s wonderfully written post, we look at the treat of time spent with our parents; enjoy the time while you can!
  • Emily’s post in her blog, Zombie Flamingoes, looks at the fantastic treat of enjoying the outdoors; kiteboarding looks very cool!
  • Ed enjoyed his vacations, as shown in his post in In My Mind’s Eye, where he shares some amazing spots!!
  • Jason asks not to be judged in his post in Proscenium: I think we have all enjoyed that treat ourselves!
  • In a great post in WoollyMuses, we get to enjoy a real treat, particularly for those of us experiencing heat waves… go check it out!
  • In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy shares some fantastic photos of Nature’s royalty!
  • In a cool post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, we experience a lovely treat that many of us will enjoy!
  • Olga’s great post in Stuff and what if… takes  rather magical approach to organic textures!
  • Nicole treats us to some fantastic, radiant roses in Doar Nicole, and includes a wonderful poem that you need to read!
  • Miriam share her taste for adventure in Out an’ About, where she shares a great article about the King Valley!
  • Wow! that is some special treat in theOnlyD800intheHameau!  I’m sure most of us would forgo any calorie counting for that one!
  • Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan features a rather juicy treat, that is healthy as well!
  • Be careful with Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales; it may lead to sudden appetite increase with those delectable treats!
  • A different approach to our theme is seen in Photography Journal Blog; that is an awesome treatment!
  • Marie shares some rather awesome looking treat in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! Their name seems rather appropriate!
  • In the Land of Images blog, we get the treat of entering heaven: Foxglove Heaven, that is!
  • Debbie write a wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, where she focuses on the facat that it is okay to struggle!
  • Donna has a carbohydrate laden post in her blog Wind Kisses; there’s nothing tastier to me than bread and her post is just tasty!
  • George reminds us all of something rather important in his post in The Alchemist of the Woods: if you did something, you deserve a treat! (Ice cream, anyone?)
  • Klara shares one of her favorite treats in her blog Sliku svoju ljubim II; can you guess what it is?
  • In Na’ama Yehuda‘s post, we are reminded that a treat can be very different, particularly in the eyes of a child!
  • In a wonderful photo post in sgeoil, we get to see a wonderful Summer treat in the form of a honeysuckle!
  • Khürt posts another amazing photo in his blog, Island in the Net; that is a truly stunning sunset!
  • Ilka shares one of the most important treats for us all in A Thousand Miles: silence! It is amazing what sense of inner peace can be achieved through some silence.
  • Robert’s photography in his blog Photo Roberts Blog is stunning; the way he captured sports in this week’s post is a real treat!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 117”

