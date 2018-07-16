Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 117

Welcome to the 117th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! The volume of your responses this week has me blown away, as it might be a record!
Of course, your responses to the theme of Treat had lots of wonderful treats, some of the edible variety, some of the experience kind. You really created a great set of posts, which show the depth of your commitment to great blogging!! There were a number of your posts that put a smile on my face; see if you can find out which ones!
I had a blast reading all your posts, and I want to thank you for your great contributions!
Here’s one of my favorite treats…
I created this image for a food photography course using very simple lighting (one studio light and a reflector to reduce the harshness of the shadow). I love strawberries and you can always give me some fresh kale!!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicks things off with a rather sweet treat in By Sarah! Those look rather scrumptious!!
- Lee’s post in ladyleemanila contains a couple of wonderful treats, just make sure to wait for a bit after enjoying one to enjoy the other!
- Xenia’s first post is in her blog Tranature treats us to a beautiful snapdragon! Xenia’s second post is in whippetwisdom brings us the awesome treat of falling water, which is sure to be enjoyed by Eivor and Pearl!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, there is a perfect treat after last week’s heat… I bet that many of you will agree with this one!
- Kammie’s post in The Nut House shares the special treat of a rather amazing collection with us!
- There’s a method to getting a treat, as demonstrated in MV obsession‘s post; with the right behavior, any treat can be gained!
- One of the most important treats on a hot day is shown to us in CitySonnet; I’m curious to find out how many of you enjoyed it!
- Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude highlights one of Nature’s best treats and definitely one of the best insects that I can think of!
- Todd talks about some of his favorite treats in Serendipity. Encouraged. Do you think they are sweet or savoury?
- With another great photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to experience a really wonderful, laid-back treat!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we experience a special treat: the monsoon! Of course, this might be more of a treat for flowers!
- Nicole’s post in Un Photo Une Poeme has beautiful photos of osteospermum! Treat yourself and go check out what that might be!
- Petra’s post in Photoworld vol. 3 treats us to a wonderful set of photos with a lovely deer, which you just have to go see!
- Miriam shares something very lovely in her post in the Shower of Blessings: family time, which is an amazing treat!
- In pensivity101‘s wonderfully written post, we look at the treat of time spent with our parents; enjoy the time while you can!
- Emily’s post in her blog, Zombie Flamingoes, looks at the fantastic treat of enjoying the outdoors; kiteboarding looks very cool!
- Ed enjoyed his vacations, as shown in his post in In My Mind’s Eye, where he shares some amazing spots!!
- Jason asks not to be judged in his post in Proscenium: I think we have all enjoyed that treat ourselves!
- In a great post in WoollyMuses, we get to enjoy a real treat, particularly for those of us experiencing heat waves… go check it out!
- In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy shares some fantastic photos of Nature’s royalty!
- In a cool post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, we experience a lovely treat that many of us will enjoy!
- Olga’s great post in Stuff and what if… takes rather magical approach to organic textures!
- Nicole treats us to some fantastic, radiant roses in Doar Nicole, and includes a wonderful poem that you need to read!
- Miriam share her taste for adventure in Out an’ About, where she shares a great article about the King Valley!
- Wow! that is some special treat in theOnlyD800intheHameau! I’m sure most of us would forgo any calorie counting for that one!
- Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan features a rather juicy treat, that is healthy as well!
- Be careful with Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales; it may lead to sudden appetite increase with those delectable treats!
- A different approach to our theme is seen in Photography Journal Blog; that is an awesome treatment!
- Marie shares some rather awesome looking treat in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! Their name seems rather appropriate!
- In the Land of Images blog, we get the treat of entering heaven: Foxglove Heaven, that is!
- Debbie write a wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, where she focuses on the facat that it is okay to struggle!
- Donna has a carbohydrate laden post in her blog Wind Kisses; there’s nothing tastier to me than bread and her post is just tasty!
- George reminds us all of something rather important in his post in The Alchemist of the Woods: if you did something, you deserve a treat! (Ice cream, anyone?)
- Klara shares one of her favorite treats in her blog Sliku svoju ljubim II; can you guess what it is?
- In Na’ama Yehuda‘s post, we are reminded that a treat can be very different, particularly in the eyes of a child!
- In a wonderful photo post in sgeoil, we get to see a wonderful Summer treat in the form of a honeysuckle!
- Khürt posts another amazing photo in his blog, Island in the Net; that is a truly stunning sunset!
- Ilka shares one of the most important treats for us all in A Thousand Miles: silence! It is amazing what sense of inner peace can be achieved through some silence.
- Robert’s photography in his blog Photo Roberts Blog is stunning; the way he captured sports in this week’s post is a real treat!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 117”
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
treats round-up 🙂
Thank you!
I really like your photo for this round-up!
People put fantastic posts together for this!
I agree, I went through some of them when I posted mine last week, since to me that is a very interesting part of challenges like this.
What a wonderful array of posts Frank. A real treat for the senses.
They are indeed, Miriam!
Great contributions again, Frank, thank you. Cheers @ Ulli
People are doing amazing things!! Have a great day!