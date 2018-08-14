Welcome to Week 122 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! All those great posts, each one in a Row after the other, were a delight to read and view!

Quite often I spend time looking at a variety of images to decide on the theme for the week. This time, the theme came to me right away, as this playful image guided me to Toys! I think that our human condition puts a premium on play and inventiveness, of which toys are a perfect expression! Of course, there are lots of different toys, many of which can be found in the most unusual locales! One of my favorites is the spindle of adhesive tape dispensers, which makes a fantastic top 🙂

For this week’s challenge, share some of your favorite toys, whether they are found in everyday objects or true expressions of a creative mind. I’m looking forward to seeing what you may share in these images!

As I’m a bit of a collector, here are some of mine…

These are Jumping Brains, a design from the super creative mind of Emilio Garcia (website), whose art products often sell out within minutes of their release. I’m fortunate enough to have a substantial collection of Emilio’s work, particularly some of his early work. They are displayed with pride in my studio and a lot of fun to look at.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!

