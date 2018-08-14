Welcome to Week 122 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! All those great posts, each one in a Row after the other, were a delight to read and view!
Quite often I spend time looking at a variety of images to decide on the theme for the week. This time, the theme came to me right away, as this playful image guided me to Toys! I think that our human condition puts a premium on play and inventiveness, of which toys are a perfect expression! Of course, there are lots of different toys, many of which can be found in the most unusual locales! One of my favorites is the spindle of adhesive tape dispensers, which makes a fantastic top 🙂
For this week’s challenge, share some of your favorite toys, whether they are found in everyday objects or true expressions of a creative mind. I’m looking forward to seeing what you may share in these images!
As I’m a bit of a collector, here are some of mine…
These are Jumping Brains, a design from the super creative mind of Emilio Garcia (website), whose art products often sell out within minutes of their release. I’m fortunate enough to have a substantial collection of Emilio’s work, particularly some of his early work. They are displayed with pride in my studio and a lot of fun to look at.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what winds up filling your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
32 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Toys”
I love frogs!!!!
They are the best!
Yes!
Oh, my goodness…I had to do a double take after I read the name of the toys in your picture! Yeah…at first glance I just thought they were frogs! Your collection is fun and very colorful. Here is my entry for the week – thank you for the opportunity to play along! https://www.quaintrevival.com/why-do-we-love-our-toys/
Yes, they are little jumping brains 🙂 Love your post!
🙂 .. another great job for me !!! THANK YOU! ❤
I can see why 🙂
🙂
Like the brain collection Frank! At first, I thought they were frogs.
Here’s mine.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/08/14/tuesday-photo-challenge-toys/
Wonderful sets of toys!!
Thanks Frank!
Thank u for the prompt.. Here is my take..
https://syncwithdeep.wordpress.com/2018/08/14/toy-story/
Wonderful poem!
Thank u jansen
A fun prompt Frank, I love frogs and those jumping brains are fabulous! There is only one toy Eivor and Pearl love chasing and playing with and you can probably guess what it is: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/08/14/tuesday-photo-challenge-toys/
I guessed it! Love that shot floating through the air!
Thank you Frank! :o)
That is a truly fantastic place! Love your post!
Beautiful pieces. Thanks for introducing me to an artist I didn’t know of.
Great post!