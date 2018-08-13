Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 121

Welcome to the 121st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another record setting week of responses!

I think that your posts touched on every interpretation of the theme of Row that I can come up with. Filled with creativity, your contributions were great fun for me to read and view. The effort that you put into each one of these posts shone through!!

A heartfelt thank you for your participation in this week’s challenge. Now I have to think of a theme for 122 🙂

Here’s another row, even though they are not rowboats…

I’m sure that you can’t blame me for capturing this photo, as the the bright Red, Green and Blue look to be jumping off the screen! During a visit to the old Zuiderzee fishing town of Volendam, I came across this view and had to catch it with my camera 🙂

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

