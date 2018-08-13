Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 121

Welcome to the 121st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another record setting week of responses!
I think that your posts touched on every interpretation of the theme of Row that I can come up with. Filled with creativity, your contributions were great fun for me to read and view. The effort that you put into each one of these posts shone through!!
A heartfelt thank you for your participation in this week’s challenge. Now I have to think of a theme for 122 🙂
Here’s another row, even though they are not rowboats…
I’m sure that you can’t blame me for capturing this photo, as the the bright Red, Green and Blue look to be jumping off the screen! During a visit to the old Zuiderzee fishing town of Volendam, I came across this view and had to catch it with my camera 🙂
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah takes us to some rather interesting rows, as they will be very tasty at some point in the future! [N.B. – blog may be set to private]
- In pensivity101‘s post is a really interesting read, as she manages to use just about every version of the word row in this post… go see, if there’s one missing!
- Petra creates another awesome post in Photoworld vol. 3, as she puts all the pretty things in a row! Great photos!
- Kammie goes exploring in her post in The Nut House, and she finds lots of interesting sets of rows!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival really sucked me in, as there were some awesome rows, including a row of Batman actors, whose voices are compared!
- Michelle features a wonderful photo in her post in Take a Walk and Discover, which takes the theme in two directions.
- In Sync with Deep‘s post, we get a beautiful poem that was inspired by the photo that accompanied this week’s theme.
- The post in Jordy’s Streamings brings us rows of contradiction, with wonderful photos and celebration!
- This week’s contribution in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery provides rows in several dimensions…
- Charles treats us to a view of the Straits of Magellan in his post in charlesewaugh, where we find a very well-trained row of birds!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom combines beautiful photos with a lovely haibun, as whippets enjoy the tidal pools. Xenia’s second post in her blog, Tranature, shares amazing photos of black currants all in a row and a great haiku!
- Lisa captures some great photos on the theme in her post in A Day in the Life, which leads me to wonder which one you like best? I have my favorite!
- Nicole leads us to Saint Malo, where we visit the breakwaters at the Plage du Sillon in Une Photo, Un Poéme; this is a truly beautiful post!
- Miriam’s post in The Shower of Blessings takes us to Huntington Library, where there are a number of gorgeous rows!
- In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy shares row upon row of hand-tied flies, which are little works of art and are useful!
- Shubham’s post in Hadd Hai Yaar takes a look at a variety of rows with a set of wonderful photos!
- This week’s post on the theme in One letter UP – diary 2.0 is filled with something that would make me salivate…
- In Na’ama Yehuda‘s post, she takes us back to some of the darkest times in human history with a deeply touching photo from the concentration camp in Auschwitz and a moving poem…
- A stunning photo on this week’s theme is in Chateaux des Fleurs, as fish were trained to swim in a row at the Mystic Aquarium!
- In MV Obsession‘s post, we get to see the benefit of visiting locales during the off-season: plenty of seats available!
- Stella has a great collection of photos, as seen in Giggles & Tales; there are some amazing rows in them as well!
- The post for this week’s theme in Fatma Mahmoud is simply lovely! A beautiful row of crescents frame the Moon in a great image!
- Klara takes us to a UNESCO World Heritage site with her photo in Sliku svoju ljubim II; Qutub Minar is the world’s tallest minaret!
- Olga brings us along on a visit to a vineyard in Niagara in her post in Stuff and what if…; now, if we could just taste some of the wine too!
- Susan takes us for a serious row in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which also features stunning colors in the photo!
- Jason may be on the right track in his post in Proscenium: just make sure that you look behind you occasionally!
- In another great post in WoollyMuses, there are some fantastic rows, and I learn the meaning of the word bollard!
- In an entertaining post in Jottings and Writings, I got the feeling that there may have been a row with a sprayer…
- Sonia explores the beauty of symmetry of rows in her post in Sonia’s Musings, for which she provides evidence!
- Sonya gives us a lovely view of Port Nicholson Yacht Club in her post in Middleton Road; the view is simply stunning!
- Robert shares a great photo in Photo Roberts Blog, which gives me a sense of other-worldly creatures standing next to the port…
- With a wonderful set of photos, the post in Life Amazing shares a number of rows that are very interesting!
- In a post that features some relaxed rowing in Serendipity, Encouraged, Todd shares some of his experiences from his visit to India.
- A lovely post by Ju-Lyn in All Things Bright and Beautiful has a great photo that shows us many rows! How many can you find?
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent whisks us away to Madrid this week, where the great vistas yield some wonderful rows!
- In a great post in the 59 Club, Alice takes us to the theater district in New York City, where she features a wonderful venue!
- Debbie wrote another wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, as she shares how she manages to forgive herself for being upset about the uncertainties that she faces; a great read!
- George documents a set of three chairs through the seasons in an awesome post in Alchemist of the Woods; these chairs are looking for some people that they can support!
- With a great set of photos in Pictures without Film, we get to view the Mitchell’s Fold Stone Circle in a novel manner (it involves advanced geometry!)
- On a magnificent beach in this week’s post in Land of Images‘ we get to look at some weathered groynes… Yes, you better go find out what they are!
- Bryan treats us to something rather special in Bushboy’s World: black beans! You have to check out these beauties, as each bean weighs about 30 grams!
- We always get treated to something interesting in the Blog of Hammad Rais, where we find out about the motorbikes of Karachi!
- Marie’s post in the New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect features a truly unusual site: the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend, Iowa! This really looks worth the visit!
- In a wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog, we also visit a grotto: the Blue Grotto in Malta, which looks truly gorgeous!
- Ron takes us under the bridge in his post in Progressing into Solitude, as we get a different view that looks fantastic! No worries, there are no trolls!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
Thank you very much, Frank for adding such a nice comment with my entry. Have a nice week 🙂