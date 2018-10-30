Welcome to Week 132 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As a heads up, I will publish last week’s round up tomorrow, as a surprise announcement wreaked havoc with my schedule.

This week, I’m going with a theme that was suggested by one of our regular contributors to the challenge, Na’ama Yehuda! Thank you for the theme of Slippery! Of course, this caused me to reverse my normal process, which is to be inspired by an image to pick a theme. This week, I had to find something that might represent Slippery…

Of course, you can take the Slippery slope and unleash your creative minds and lenses to capture something to fir this week’s theme…I’m very much looking forward to seeing what you might come up with!!

Here’s a rather slippery customer…

Morgan is among my favorite models, as she always knows how to put together the facial expressions that I’m looking for in a shoot. A little bit of mystery hides behind her eyes, aided by the mystery of the wonderful snake that has wrapped its way around her…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Can’t wait to see what comes slip-sliding into this challenge!!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...