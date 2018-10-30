Welcome to Week 132 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As a heads up, I will publish last week’s round up tomorrow, as a surprise announcement wreaked havoc with my schedule.
This week, I’m going with a theme that was suggested by one of our regular contributors to the challenge, Na’ama Yehuda! Thank you for the theme of Slippery! Of course, this caused me to reverse my normal process, which is to be inspired by an image to pick a theme. This week, I had to find something that might represent Slippery…
Of course, you can take the Slippery slope and unleash your creative minds and lenses to capture something to fir this week’s theme…I’m very much looking forward to seeing what you might come up with!!
Here’s a rather slippery customer…
Morgan is among my favorite models, as she always knows how to put together the facial expressions that I’m looking for in a shoot. A little bit of mystery hides behind her eyes, aided by the mystery of the wonderful snake that has wrapped its way around her…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Can’t wait to see what comes slip-sliding into this challenge!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
16 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Slippery”
Tough one!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2018/10/tuesday-photo-challenge-slippery.html
Have you ever touched a snake? it feels like silk…
It does indeed. Water snakes are pretty slippery…
That’s a very attractive photo. I like those scales.
Enjoy Frank!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/10/30/tuesday-photo-challenge-slippery/
Wow, this is a wonderful photo… and the model as well, of course! 🙂 Are you a pro? I tried to find more of your work but couldn’t… where is it?
Beautiful photo. I´ve got some snakes as well, but in their natural environment.
Oh, yay! Thanks for the credit for the prompt. 🙂 Not necessary but smile-making. What a photo!!!! Yikes for the snake. Slippery scale sly thing indeed!
Here’s my contribution, of a place where no one wants to slip …
https://naamayehuda.com/2018/10/30/freeze-flow/
Na’ama