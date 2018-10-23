Welcome to Week 131 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I have to admit that it does get more difficult to come up with new themes, as I check for what I’ve used before… This week is not too bad, as I looked at photos over the past couple of weeks and found one that I remember from one of the conference parties! It should come as no Surprise that I was amused enough to look for an interesting angle to photograph this rather docile giraffe! Much to my Surprise, I found an unusual feature about this giraffe, other than the obvious necklace… Whence the theme of Surprise came forth!
So…go out there and find those surprising views, things, people or whatsoever caught you by surprise, capture it with your trained eye and share it with the rest of us! I know that you’ll have fun with this theme and I am looking forward to chuckles and laughs!
Here’s looking up at a rather tall creature…
This giraffe was standing guard at the entrance of a lovely bar, named unBarlievable!, on Rainey Street in Austin, TX. Go out there and find this friend of all who love a drink from time to time!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m definitely looking forward to see your surprises!
