Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 143

Hanging in the breeze!

Welcome to the 143rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You certainly breezed through this week’s challenge! Your posts were a blast to read, as you shared lots of breezy experiences with some fantastic photography, poems and stories! I really enjoyed those soap bubles and the action sports that you captured! There were also a number of really tender posts. Thank you for putting your creative spirit into this week’s posts!

I just hope that you have as much fun reading these posts as I did!

Over the years, an on-going breeze can bend trees…

Persistence

This tree stands in a field not too far away from our home. On this particular day, I noticed the amazing lines drawn by the clouds in the sky, which caused me to take a walk into the field. Between the lines and the color, I was not disappointed by this great scene!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  1. Brian kicks things off a gorgeous photo in Bushboys World, which shows the gentlest breeze!
  2. In a wonderful post in Une Photo, un Poéme, Nicole shows how the breeze is captured for everyone’s benefit!
  3. Sarah’s post in By Sarah shows us some warm breezes that look like a great place to visit!
  4. Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival explains her love for Paris with all the right reasons!!
  5. Sanah’s awesome post in A Pause for Nature shares a bit of smoke that linges on the breeze…
  6. Kammie finds some rather breezy places in Nut House Central; looks pretty interesting!
  7. Those pennants captured in theonlyD800inthehameau are a wonderful example of shooting the breeze!
  8. In Pictures without Film, we capture a hint of a breeze in a fantastic post!
  9. In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get a wonderful post about the Temple of the City God in Shanghai.
  10. Stella’s post in Giggles and Tales has lots of great photos of breezy scenes!
  11. With a great photo in the post in Ghost Dog we can definitely feel the breeze; a significant breeze at that!
  12. In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie captures some colorful dream catchers in Mazatlan!
  13. This week, pensivity101 shares the experience of the breeze, whispering through the trees and a stunning poem!
  14. Xenia sounds like she may be ready to head inside for the Winter in WhippetWisdom, where books await!
  15. Ann-Christine finds a stunning breeze that she captured with a great photo in To See a World in a Grain of Sand.
  16. In a great post in Chateaux des Fleurs, we find all the tools that we need for generating a breeze!
  17. In a lovely post in Don’t Forget the Half, we learn about a great visit to Florida and the good times that were had!
  18. A very appropriate post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery we wait for just enough of a breeze!
  19. The photo shared in Victoria’s Light is truly lovely with a sailboard enjoying the breeze!
  20. Jase’s post in Proscenium speaks of a one track mind and shares a lovely Winter breeze!
  21. In a great post in Heart2Heart, we find ways to brave the wind and sea and really enjoy it!
  22. In A Day in the Life, there may be a bit more than a breeze, but it looks like a wonderful beach day regardless!
  23. Debbie captures a truly lovely representation of the breeze in her photo in Travel with Intent; one can almost feel it!
  24. Na’ama’s photo and poem in Na’ama Yehuda capture the breeze with a wonderful touch!
  25. In Land of Images‘ post, the breeze may provide some natural exfoliation!
  26. Cee’s photos in Cee’s Photography showcase some great breezes, particularly with that soap buble!
  27. In Photography OCD, we are treated to a fantastic photo that shows bending with the wind.
  28. Maria has another wonderful photo in KameraPromenader; they look to be having a lot of fun!
  29. Sandy finds that the wind has its way in her post in Out of my Write Mind, with a bit of snow for good measure!
  30. This week’s entry in Willowsoul might generate a significant breeze when eaten!
  31. Susan takes us to San Jose her Musin’ with Susan post, where there was quite a breeze among the palm trees!
  32. Hammad has a great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, as he shoots the breeze perfectly!
  33. Liz’s post in One Million Photographs has us dreaming of the breeze through the cherry blossoms!
  34. Woolly shares his enjoyment of watching the breeze in the grasses in Woolly Muses, with lovely images!
  35. Irene’s post in Heaven’s Sunshine shares a lovely view of sunflowers in a gentle breeze!
  36. Robert shares some stunning photos in Photo Roberts Blog, of which I really like the soap bubbles!
  37. This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 shares a tender moment between a dad and his son, and the fun of raking leaves with a breeze!
  38. Another fantastic entry from sgeoil captures the breeze, in what looks like a great place to wander!
  39. In a lovely post in Poetry in Pictures, there is a gentle flower that is truly pleasing!
  44. Olga brings us gentle memories in Stuff and What If…, as she is reminded of gentle breezes and lacy waves!
  50. In a lovely post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind, Tracy documents the love affair between the flowers and the bee…
  54. Penny pens a tremendous poem in Penny Wilson Writes, inspired by the gentle Giant Swallowtail!
  56. In her post in the New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, Marie shares a great photo of a man and his gentle friend!
  57. In a lovely post in Little White Pearls, Mariola almost makes us forget how dangerous those gentle cats are…
  59. Debbie writes a wonderful post in Forgiving Connects, as she remembers the path to forgiveness after her mother’s death, and its importance to learning to love again.
  60. Anita features the gentle Fanny in her post in Anita’s Images, who wants to stay warm and likes to chase cats!
  61. Indira’s lovely post in Sharing Thoughts brings us some very gentle interactions!
  62. Khürt braved the cold, as we see in Island in the Net, and it paid off in a wonderful post that is filled with fantastic images!
  63. A gorgeous photo is at the center of this week’s contribution to our challenge in Photography Journal Blog; that is a stunning flower!
  65. Sonia talks about the ‘little’ reason for her wanting to be better every day in Sonia’s Musings; this is a very gentle reason!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

3 thoughts on "Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 143"

