Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 143

Welcome to the 143rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You certainly breezed through this week’s challenge! Your posts were a blast to read, as you shared lots of breezy experiences with some fantastic photography, poems and stories! I really enjoyed those soap bubles and the action sports that you captured! There were also a number of really tender posts. Thank you for putting your creative spirit into this week’s posts!
I just hope that you have as much fun reading these posts as I did!
Over the years, an on-going breeze can bend trees…
This tree stands in a field not too far away from our home. On this particular day, I noticed the amazing lines drawn by the clouds in the sky, which caused me to take a walk into the field. Between the lines and the color, I was not disappointed by this great scene!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Brian kicks things off a gorgeous photo in Bushboys World, which shows the gentlest breeze!
- In a wonderful post in Une Photo, un Poéme, Nicole shows how the breeze is captured for everyone’s benefit!
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah shows us some warm breezes that look like a great place to visit!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival explains her love for Paris with all the right reasons!!
- Sanah’s awesome post in A Pause for Nature shares a bit of smoke that linges on the breeze…
- Kammie finds some rather breezy places in Nut House Central; looks pretty interesting!
- Those pennants captured in theonlyD800inthehameau are a wonderful example of shooting the breeze!
- In Pictures without Film, we capture a hint of a breeze in a fantastic post!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get a wonderful post about the Temple of the City God in Shanghai.
- Stella’s post in Giggles and Tales has lots of great photos of breezy scenes!
- With a great photo in the post in Ghost Dog we can definitely feel the breeze; a significant breeze at that!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie captures some colorful dream catchers in Mazatlan!
- This week, pensivity101 shares the experience of the breeze, whispering through the trees and a stunning poem!
- Xenia sounds like she may be ready to head inside for the Winter in WhippetWisdom, where books await!
- Ann-Christine finds a stunning breeze that she captured with a great photo in To See a World in a Grain of Sand.
- In a great post in Chateaux des Fleurs, we find all the tools that we need for generating a breeze!
- In a lovely post in Don’t Forget the Half, we learn about a great visit to Florida and the good times that were had!
- A very appropriate post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery we wait for just enough of a breeze!
- The photo shared in Victoria’s Light is truly lovely with a sailboard enjoying the breeze!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium speaks of a one track mind and shares a lovely Winter breeze!
- In a great post in Heart2Heart, we find ways to brave the wind and sea and really enjoy it!
- In A Day in the Life, there may be a bit more than a breeze, but it looks like a wonderful beach day regardless!
- Debbie captures a truly lovely representation of the breeze in her photo in Travel with Intent; one can almost feel it!
- Na’ama’s photo and poem in Na’ama Yehuda capture the breeze with a wonderful touch!
- In Land of Images‘ post, the breeze may provide some natural exfoliation!
- Cee’s photos in Cee’s Photography showcase some great breezes, particularly with that soap buble!
- In Photography OCD, we are treated to a fantastic photo that shows bending with the wind.
- Maria has another wonderful photo in KameraPromenader; they look to be having a lot of fun!
- Sandy finds that the wind has its way in her post in Out of my Write Mind, with a bit of snow for good measure!
- This week’s entry in Willowsoul might generate a significant breeze when eaten!
- Susan takes us to San Jose her Musin’ with Susan post, where there was quite a breeze among the palm trees!
- Hammad has a great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, as he shoots the breeze perfectly!
- Liz’s post in One Million Photographs has us dreaming of the breeze through the cherry blossoms!
- Woolly shares his enjoyment of watching the breeze in the grasses in Woolly Muses, with lovely images!
- Irene’s post in Heaven’s Sunshine shares a lovely view of sunflowers in a gentle breeze!
- Robert shares some stunning photos in Photo Roberts Blog, of which I really like the soap bubbles!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 shares a tender moment between a dad and his son, and the fun of raking leaves with a breeze!
- Another fantastic entry from sgeoil captures the breeze, in what looks like a great place to wander!
- In a lovely post in Poetry in Pictures, there is a gentle flower that is truly pleasing!
- Olga brings us gentle memories in Stuff and What If…, as she is reminded of gentle breezes and lacy waves!
- In a lovely post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind, Tracy documents the love affair between the flowers and the bee…
- Penny pens a tremendous poem in Penny Wilson Writes, inspired by the gentle Giant Swallowtail!
- In her post in the New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, Marie shares a great photo of a man and his gentle friend!
- In a lovely post in Little White Pearls, Mariola almost makes us forget how dangerous those gentle cats are…
- Debbie writes a wonderful post in Forgiving Connects, as she remembers the path to forgiveness after her mother’s death, and its importance to learning to love again.
- Anita features the gentle Fanny in her post in Anita’s Images, who wants to stay warm and likes to chase cats!
- Indira’s lovely post in Sharing Thoughts brings us some very gentle interactions!
- Khürt braved the cold, as we see in Island in the Net, and it paid off in a wonderful post that is filled with fantastic images!
- A gorgeous photo is at the center of this week’s contribution to our challenge in Photography Journal Blog; that is a stunning flower!
- Sonia talks about the ‘little’ reason for her wanting to be better every day in Sonia’s Musings; this is a very gentle reason!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
3 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 143”
I just loved the variety of words and images in this Tuesday Challenge Frank
Thank you, Brian; they are amazing!
This was a really popular topic!