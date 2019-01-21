Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 143

Welcome to the 143rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You certainly breezed through this week’s challenge! Your posts were a blast to read, as you shared lots of breezy experiences with some fantastic photography, poems and stories! I really enjoyed those soap bubles and the action sports that you captured! There were also a number of really tender posts. Thank you for putting your creative spirit into this week’s posts!

I just hope that you have as much fun reading these posts as I did!

Over the years, an on-going breeze can bend trees…

Persistence

This tree stands in a field not too far away from our home. On this particular day, I noticed the amazing lines drawn by the clouds in the sky, which caused me to take a walk into the field. Between the lines and the color, I was not disappointed by this great scene!

The following were this week's participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

