Welcome to week 145 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

You nearly broke the bank with all your fantastic entries on the theme of Bank! Time for something a little different for this week, as all of you Rose to the occasion, I thought I’d present you with a Rose for your effort! Yes, I can hear your groans…the puns won’t stop 🙂

Of course, you expected something that would go into the direction of your choosing, and give you the opportunity to release your creative minds to come up with your fantastic posts! Have fun with it and don’t let the color fool you!

Here’s a rose that unleashed mighty energies…

Rose Particle

This photo goes back a number of years, as an experiment creating more abstract images. Through use of zoom blur, I got the rose to create an explosion of energies, as an expression of the power that resides within each particle of the universe!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I look forward to seeing what rose in your minds!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...