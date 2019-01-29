Welcome to week 145 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
You nearly broke the bank with all your fantastic entries on the theme of Bank! Time for something a little different for this week, as all of you Rose to the occasion, I thought I’d present you with a Rose for your effort! Yes, I can hear your groans…the puns won’t stop 🙂
Of course, you expected something that would go into the direction of your choosing, and give you the opportunity to release your creative minds to come up with your fantastic posts! Have fun with it and don’t let the color fool you!
Here’s a rose that unleashed mighty energies…
This photo goes back a number of years, as an experiment creating more abstract images. Through use of zoom blur, I got the rose to create an explosion of energies, as an expression of the power that resides within each particle of the universe!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
46 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rose”
Love the energy in your rose Frank! here are mine https://dailymusing57.com/2019/01/29/tuesday-photo-challenge-rose/
Thank you. That’s a lovely post and memory.
What a wonderful photo!
Looks like a tasty rose!
I saw your title only after I posted mine…
That’s odd. Wonder what went wrong.
No, no, you missunderstood. I ment a rose is a rose…
Aha! 🙂
Nice effect. Might have to try some zoom blur.
Way to challenge us to a new level. I like your take on the flower – the blur effect is really cool! I hope I came through smelling like a rose! https://www.quaintrevival.com/how-to-restore-your-faith-as-a-landlord/
Shelley, glad that you enjoy it! That’s a great post about getting back to the rose-scent 🙂
Thank you, Frank :-)!
Lovely photo Frank.
I think I’ve may have used mine in a post for you before
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/01/29/tuesday-photo-challenge-rose/
Gorgeous roses!
They were beautiful Frank. I hope we are equally successful this year.
Lovely roses!
Wow,Frank!! “as an expression of the power that resides within each particle of the universe!”
Profound!and the photo is that!! I’ve been trying to write a poem that powerfully expresses those words, but you know sometimes photos paint a thousand words!!
Thank you kindly! I’m looking forward to those thousand words!
Trying! 🤩
Looking at your photo I realize I’ve been pretty unadventurous with trying out special effects. Maybe I’ll wait till next year and make it my next new year’s resolution.
It’s fun to experiment and discover what you can do with your camera.
Wonderful post!
A very vibrant image Frank! We’ve returned to Rosehall Forest after the gales: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/01/29/haiku-after-the-storm-2/
A triumphant return with new obstacles!
Thank you Frank! 🙂🐾🐾
Gorgeous photo, Frank! I’ll have to see what I can come up with for this one. 🙂
I’m confident that something great will arise!
🙂 Thanks, Frank!
OH!! Me sure do like roses!
Here’s my contribution for this challenge:
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/01/29/shades-of-pink/
Na’ama
I had fun with this looking through photos.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/01/dutchs-tuesday-photo-challenge_29.html
Wonderfully cool photo you have for this week. 😀
Here are my roses.
https://ceenphotography.com/2019/01/29/tuesday-photo-challenge-rose/
Is a rose a rose? https://photographyocd.com/2017/05/30/a-rose-is-a-rose-is-a-rose/
I am sure there will be lots of entries for this challenge Frank 🙂