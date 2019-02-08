Friday Mystery Slide – 2019 #04

Here comes a fourth mystery slide post of this year….
This week is another one from my travels, which narrows the location options a bit. The location features some unusual geology, which, to my knowledge, is available only at a couple of places on earth.
Here’s a view across this magnificent geology….
Those stones are unusual and appear to rise from the depths of the earth.
Where is this location, and what else can you tell me about it?
Now that the location has been uncovered… Felix Mendelssohn wrote a lovely overture inspired by his visit to Fingal’s Cave on Staffa: The Hebrides.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
19 thoughts on “Friday Mystery Slide – 2019 #04”
They look strange but quite artistic.
They certainly are!
This should be on the island of Ulva, Scotland, where you find huge basaltic columns which may break apart.
You’re in the right part of the world, but not the correct island. Great first guess!
The Isalnd of Staffa
You are the first one to get it right! Well done!
well, spelling mistake aside!
No worries 🙂
I don’t, I mean I can’t. My brain goes way faster than my typing!
For me it’s the same…fingers aren’t as fast as the brain 🙂
They are beautiful, and I love your photo
Thank you!
I´ve seen similar hexagonal basalt rocks on Ireland (Giant´s Causeway) but the surrounding nature is different from there. So I guess it it might be on the other end of the Causeway which, if I remember correctly, is on Staffa.
You are 100% correct, Maria! Yes, this is the other end of the causeway in Fingal’s Cave on the island of Staffa. Nicely done!
It´s on my “travel list” to visit the other end of the Causeway some day, as well as revisiting Isle of Skye.
The Isle of Skye is among my favorite places to photograph. It’s stunning and filled with dramatic landscape.
Fingal’s cave in Ireland where Mendelssohn crated his masterpiece
Oh, I did not even read the narratives prior to commenting 😳
That’s perfectly fine. You got the right answer!