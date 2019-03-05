Welcome to week 150 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
It’s hard to believe that we’re closing in on 3 years of this challenge! After a tremendous week of layered goodness and creativity, this week’s theme came to me pretty quickly. I have to admit that I was surprised that I hadn’t used Round as a theme before, as it seems to be a natural! Of course, now you can make the rounds with great posts, of all shapes! Just think what a great Round up your contributions will make! (yes, that was punny).
Have a lot of fun with this theme and let your creative minds kindle the fires of your imagination!
Here’s a bit of roundness to get you in shape for the challenge…
These barrels and wheel were outside the Herring Era Museum in the picturesque town of Siglufjörður on the Northeren coast of Iceland. The towns in this area were booming during the great days of the herring catch. Siglufjörður and the towns surrounding it are filled with charm from that era and are truly amazing to visit. It also doesn’t hurt that this area is stunning and a dream for landscape photography!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to see what comes round the bend this week!
23 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round”
I love your photo challenges… I may not get around to doing them each week but I love the challenges when I do 🌺
Thank you! Glad that you enjoy them.
Your brief description of Siglufjörður made me want to hop in a plane to Iceland. But then the cold outside (it’s -9ºC in Princeton this morning) reminded me why I haven’t. Someday I’ll get ’round to it. 🙂
Iceland is a photography dream; I went there during June, when the days are long, and reasonably warm.
A blue sky in Iceland is a gift !
Probably not very exciting, but here’s mine Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/03/05/tuesday-photo-challenge-round/
Ha! Love it! Someone got a round tuit!!
You know, I’ve never seen one recently to buy, but when I do……………
LOL – I can’t believe you hadn’t used Round before either!? Every week you do a round-up, but this is different! I love the color contrasts in your photo and the different sizes and angles of round throughout. Great photo, Frank!!
Thank you very kindly, Shelley!
Love the rustic barrel!Here’s mine – https://myheart2heart.blog/2019/03/05/round-all-around/
Nice bit of Vegas style!
Thank you 😊
I love this photo, Frank. I’ll see what I can come up with for it.
True story, I finished the edit of this photo this morning and wrote a draft post. Then a bit later I saw your prompt and was thinking, I don’t have anything for that. Yes, except for what I was just working on: https://wp.me/p2owKx-179
Clearly, I need another coffee. Have a nice week, Cheers, Amy