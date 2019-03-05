Welcome to week 150 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

It’s hard to believe that we’re closing in on 3 years of this challenge! After a tremendous week of layered goodness and creativity, this week’s theme came to me pretty quickly. I have to admit that I was surprised that I hadn’t used Round as a theme before, as it seems to be a natural! Of course, now you can make the rounds with great posts, of all shapes! Just think what a great Round up your contributions will make! (yes, that was punny).

Have a lot of fun with this theme and let your creative minds kindle the fires of your imagination!

Here’s a bit of roundness to get you in shape for the challenge…

Barrels from the Past

These barrels and wheel were outside the Herring Era Museum in the picturesque town of Siglufjörður on the Northeren coast of Iceland. The towns in this area were booming during the great days of the herring catch. Siglufjörður and the towns surrounding it are filled with charm from that era and are truly amazing to visit. It also doesn’t hurt that this area is stunning and a dream for landscape photography!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to see what comes round the bend this week!

