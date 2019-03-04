Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 149

Welcome to the 149th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Layers definitely got your creative juices flowing, as you put together some amazing posts! I’m somewhat partial to those that feature foods, as they all looked very delicious! There were also stunning landscapes and cute puppies and kittens! Going back through layers of time definitely made me think!
Thank you for all your effort and thought that you put into these amazing posts, as they were a pleasure to read and absorb!!
Here’s a trip back through the layers of time…
The Roman Forum is a stunning place to visit; as you traverse the Palatine hill and walk across the Forum, you walk through history. Few places on the planet are tied to history the way this location is.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week’s entries are kicked off by pensivity101 with some amazing layers that are sure to please!
- Sarah brings us a wonderful layer in her post in By Sarah; after all, who can argue with a layer of puppies?
- Kammie brings out some great layers in her post in Nut House Central; there’s one that’s my fave! Which is yours?
- Nicole takes us to a stunning location with her post in Une Photo, un Poéme; and, of course, her photo is amazing!
- That is another awesome great photo in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery that has a stunning rock in Galicia!
- Shelley shows us that the whispering winds can create some serious layers in her post in Quaint Revival; Spring will come soon, Shelley!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s post, we get to both experience and view the layers of Elephant Falls!
- Penny’s poem in Penny Wilson Writes challenges us to look deeper than those first couple of layers!
- In Pictures without Film, Ken brings several layers, of which I’ll dig into the edible one!
- Yinglan shares some more amazing photos in This is Another Story, which remind me to update my bucket list!
- Xenia has another couple of awesome posts, the first of which is in whippetwisdom exploring the layers of the highlands with Eivor and Pearl. Her second post is in Tranature, watching the birds wade through layers!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie brings out the layers of gooey goodness that are nachos!
- In her post in Light Motifs II, Paula focuses on a variety of layers ranging from clothing to hair that make up a layered blogger!
- Na’ama examines the layers that takes us back in time in her poem in Na’ama Yehuda; truly interesting!
- Maria’s wonderful photo in her blog KameraPromenader has layers all throughout and a stunning view!
- In a wonderful post in A Midnight Rider, the seagulls may just be in the upper layer!
- In a cool post in the 59 Club, we get to enjoy a gentle layer of snow in Georgia! It makes me smile, as it is snowing in New England while I’m writing this post; we expect 6-10 inches tonight.
- In JKRoaming – Travel Blog, we get a slice of the pie from John; that looks delicious!!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium focuses on the layers of air that carry a plane aloft to go soaring; it’s on my bucket list!
- The post in Chateaux des Fleurs features some astonishing layers across the valley; gorgeous shot!
- Brian has a ton of great photos in his post in Bushboy’s World; those layers are truly amazing!
- In another beautiful post in Heart to Heart, we get a view of Bhutan that is nothing short of breathtaking!
- Sandy’s post in Out of my Write Mind shares some beautiful snowdrift and a lovely poem!
- Ann-Christine’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand features some stunning landscape in New Zealand and lots of sweaters!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine has some great desert sunshine with layers of light!
- Robert’s in Photo Roberts Blog are fantastic, as they feature layers of texture and raw beauty!
- In a lovely post in Corazon181, it’s almost like we’re looking at a painting where the sky layers above the gorgeous landscape!
- In a great post in Cactus Haiku, we are treated to a haibun about Hinamatsuri, the doll festival, which features many layers!
- In another lovely post in A Pause for Nature, there are stunning layers featured in flowers!
- With another gorgeous photo in Land of Images, we get to enjoy the layers of the sky and landscape!
- In a wonderful post in Wanderlust and Wonderment, we explore the biblical layers in Israel; amazing stuff!
- Cee has a great set of layers in her post in Cee’s Photography! That kitty layer is awesome!!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais examines the layers of shadows in a very interesting image!
- In a tasty post in Another LQQK, Teressa has some delectable layers in her photos!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 brings the layers of the sea to us in photo and awesome poem!
- Woolly goes deep in his post in Woolly Muses as layers are exposed step by step!
- Debbie shares another great post in ForgivingConnects, as she unfolds the layers of compassion and their importance to self-forgiveness.
- Liz brings us several posts this week. Her first in OneMillionPhotographs brings us the layers of color in her watercolor painting. Also in OneMillionPhotographs, we get layers of color in the Dallas Museum of Art. Her next OneMillionPhotographs contribution has some very colorful dinosaurs! The last OneMillionPhotographs entry features layers of snow and Rico!
- Debbie features the layers of a mine in her post in Twenty Four; fantastic view and photo!
- Khürt’s photo in his awesome blog Island in the Net is another stunner! Great look!
