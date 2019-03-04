Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 149

Welcome to the 149th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Layers definitely got your creative juices flowing, as you put together some amazing posts! I’m somewhat partial to those that feature foods, as they all looked very delicious! There were also stunning landscapes and cute puppies and kittens! Going back through layers of time definitely made me think!

Thank you for all your effort and thought that you put into these amazing posts, as they were a pleasure to read and absorb!!

Here’s a trip back through the layers of time…

Looking forward in Time

The Roman Forum is a stunning place to visit; as you traverse the Palatine hill and walk across the Forum, you walk through history. Few places on the planet are tied to history the way this location is.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...