Welcome to week 151 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

This week’s theme is another instance of surprised that I haven’t used this theme before! While Morning has been a theme, Sunrise has not been used yet. As I always look for the themes to be accessible to everyone, I figured that the Sun is available to most of us, Earthlings. Of course, it does happen early in the day, so night owls might be disadvantaged, but I’m sure their creative minds can come up with a workaround for rising early!

Most of all, have a lot of fun with this theme!!

This sunrise is from last week…

A Cold Morning

I had the fun of spending a day with fellow photographers, braving the cold of the Maine coast! The temperature at this time was only 3F(-16C), but the sunrise was spectacular, and putting it behind the Portland Head lighthouse made for a dramatic image…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to see what comes round the bend this week!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...