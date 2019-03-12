Welcome to week 151 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
This week’s theme is another instance of surprised that I haven’t used this theme before! While Morning has been a theme, Sunrise has not been used yet. As I always look for the themes to be accessible to everyone, I figured that the Sun is available to most of us, Earthlings. Of course, it does happen early in the day, so night owls might be disadvantaged, but I’m sure their creative minds can come up with a workaround for rising early!
Most of all, have a lot of fun with this theme!!
This sunrise is from last week…
I had the fun of spending a day with fellow photographers, braving the cold of the Maine coast! The temperature at this time was only 3F(-16C), but the sunrise was spectacular, and putting it behind the Portland Head lighthouse made for a dramatic image…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to see what comes round the bend this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
62 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sunrise”
Wow. Amazing scenery and perfect sunrise.
Thank you!
Gorgeous!
Thank you!
Beautiful!
Thank you!
Here’s mine Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/03/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-sunrise/
Lovely captures!
Thanks Frank.
Fabulous sunrise in a fabulous location Frank
Thank you, Brian. Love your post!
Thank you Frank 🙂
I have this on my site this afternoon. Have you seen it?
Your site hasn’t been launched yet. Only you can see it until it is launched.
Great post 😁
Thank you!
Fabulous image in the early morning!
Thank you kindly! It was cold enough 🙂
My sunrise is from 2005…
What’s a couple of years for the Sun? Great looking photos!
What stunning, stunning sunrise photo! Breathtaking! It made me think of another entry I can enter into this … but meanwhile, here’s my contribution …
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/03/12/a-new-dawn/
Na’ama
Wonderful contribution!!
Yay! Thanks! Glad you liked it. 🙂
Another might follow later in the week … sparked by YOUR photo … If I may.
Na’ama
Of course, you may! 🙂
wow! Gorgeous photo, Frank! ❤
Thank you, Penny!
stunning photo – chilly for sure to be out there
Thank you! Yes, it was a bit cold.
http://littlewhitepearls.com/2019/03/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-sunrise/ here is my take on it
Beautifully photographed!
Thank you 🙏
Gorgeous colours and a beautiful scenery!
Wowza! We visited that lighthouse in Maine a few months ago. What a very wonderful shot! Congrats!
Thank you very much! It made getting out there early worth it.
A wonderful shot – I will try to find a sunrise…but I am sure I do not have many…
Looking forward to it!
Found some from a spectacular morning some years ago – the sun was there too…but the main thing was the cranes. And then, Umeå https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/03/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-sunrise/
Beautiful photos!!
This is amazing!
Thank you!
Exquisite shot. Sunrise over water is extra special.
Thank you very much!
Beautiful!
WOW its beautiful, such a great attraction and love to visit…
Thank you!