Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 150

Welcome to the 150th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Amazing to get 50 contributions again this week! Thank you all for such great posts, which made creating this Round Round Up a lot of fun. It was wonderful to see how you perceive the world around you and the gorgeous photos and poetry that you produce!
Thank you for all your effort and thought that you put forth!
Here are some rolls of hay in Tuscany…
These rolls of hay in the rolling fields of Tuscany were just too much to resist!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Starting things off this week, Ken brings us a mystical round in his post in Pictures without Film!
- There’s a bit of humor in this week’s contribution in pensivity101, which takes me way back to when I received a round Tuit 🙂
- Shelley comes around to tell us about her learning path in photography in Quaint Revival; clearly, she has learned plenty!
- In a rather opulent post in Heart to Heart, we enter a rotunda we lovely sculpture! Only in Vegas!
- Kammie has some more awesome photos in her post in Nut House Central; one of them goes way back in time!
- Michelle brings us an interesting view looking through a round window in Take a Walk and Discover. Cool post!
- Nicole provides the last round of Autumn in her post in Une Photo, un Poéme; it’s a lovely scene and well captured!
- Sometimes, all you need is serendipity, as Amy mentioned about her post in Photography Journal Blog; a lovely round lighthouse and some interesting post-processing!
- Xenia shares some stunning photos in her post in Tranature, as her haiku beckons Spring to come ever closer!
- In another lovely post in Light Motifs II, Paula brings us some rather interesting round views!
- Another stunning photograph in theOnlyD800intheHameau; Muslim architecture has amazing use of shapes and this one is certainly among the best!
- This week’s contribution in Chateaux des Fleurs shows us some interesting round shapes…although is one of them really round?
- Sarah’s photos in her post in By Sarah share a truly intriguing art installation that is amazing!
- Maria’s amazing photo in her blog KameraPromenader proves something that I didn’t know: it’s hard to blow soap bubbles at -20C!
- In a wonderful post in Travel with Tech, we get to see some really excellent street art! Which is your favorite?
- Ann-Christine’s view of the world in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand gives us some really unusual and amazing shapes!
- In another cool post in the 59 Club, we are reminded that there is a time and a place!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie breaks out the round objects…including human lottery balls!
- Na’ama brings us agonizingly close to a delicacy in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; let me know, if you can resist it after seeing it and reading the poem that describes its journey!
- In a lovely post in Help from Heaven, we get to enjoy the view of Angels in the Round in Elche, Spain.
- Jase may have lost the challenge of resisting those delicacies, as we see in Proscenium; I definitely think it’s a win to eat those!
- In a great post in Corazon181, we get to enjoy how wine bottles have been made into wall art.
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine shows off a delicate fern ready to unfurl; it’s gorgeous!
- Brian has another bunch of great photos in his post in Bushboy’s World; good to see that he found his marbles!
- In ladyleemanila we get to enjoy some excellent photos, that show off the roundness around us!
- Debbie’s photo in her post in Travel with Intent is dizzying! Looking down from that height might make the head go round and round!
- With a really interesting photo in Land of Images, we explorethe lowly manhole cover!
- Penny’s poem in Penny Wilson Writes transports us to those warm Summer memories that we all long for!
- Sandy’s post in Out of my Write Mind goes for an elegant simplicity with stunning images!
- Yinglan has gorgeous photos again, this week in This is Another Story, of which the cookies made me hungry!
- We’re treated to another amazing photo in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery; that orb is a rather appropriate item to put in a roundabout!
- Cee has a great collection of round objects in her post in Cee’s Photography! They range from gears to tomatoes!
- In a fitting post in A Midnight Rider, we find that a lighthouse doesn’t have to cost a lot!
- In a post filled with interesting images in Wanderlust and Wonderment, we enjoy some truly unusual shapes!
- Debbie brings the round into focus in her post in Twenty Four; that’s a truly artistic view!
- In a marvelous post in Another LQQK, Teressa shares an interesting variety of round objects!
- In wonderful post in A Pause for Nature, we get to enjoy one of the key round objects in our lives: the Sun!
- Robert brings us some more amazing photos in Photo Roberts Blog; I have to admit that I’m rather partial to the last one, as it brings an unusual perspective!
- Donna takes us to Sedona in her post in Wind Kisses, where we get to experience some rather vibrant art!
- Woolly brings interesting variety in roundness in his post in Woolly Muses; I hope he got to partake of the contents of the barrels!
- Susan brings out the lensball for her shot in Musin’ with Susan; it makes for a gorgeous photo!!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s post, we might just enjoy the wonderful dessert!
- With a great photo, the post in the Numeric Citizen Blog reminds us that it’s always good to look up when exploring!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 shares an interesting challenge with us: 3D Tic Tac Toe!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais looks at how we can round the patterns; easier said than done!
- Tracy enjoys her road trips and, as we can see from her post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind, this one was very interesting!
- With a magnificent photo in their blog sgeoil, we are reminded Nature has no sharp corners or edges, per Antonio Gaudi!
- Emily’s post in Zombie Flamingoes captures the round theme in an unexpected location…
- In a great post in Thief Images Photography Blog, we learn of the challenges of photography, particularly when leaving that one piece of gear home… I can relate!
- Debbie shares another wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, as she explores our inner values and how they relate to how we manage our money.
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 150”
Fantastic roundup! 🙂
Thank you!
🙂
Amazing roundup of rounds! Thank you…
Thank you!!
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
round up 🙂
LOVE THE SITE, CHINA
china.alexandria@livingthedream.blog
Thank you!
Reblogged this on LIVING THE DREAM.