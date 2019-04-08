Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 154

Welcome to the 154th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Wow! Those entries rolled in rather nicely! There were a lot of creative approaches to our Roll theme, of which the dogs rolling certainly made me smile every time! Waves, gently rolling to the shore, and hills rolling across the horizon were fun to behold! Or rolling along the hills on a mountain bike! They were all a lot of fun to read.

Thank you all for the great posts that you put together and the fun you created!

As I wasn’t ecstatic about the rolling shot that I captured, I thought I’d bring two aspects of roll in one shot…

Fields of Tuscany

The hills of Tuscany are a truly fantastic location to visit, as the people are friendly, the food is amazing and the views are out of this world!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

