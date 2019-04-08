Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 154

Welcome to the 154th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Wow! Those entries rolled in rather nicely! There were a lot of creative approaches to our Roll theme, of which the dogs rolling certainly made me smile every time! Waves, gently rolling to the shore, and hills rolling across the horizon were fun to behold! Or rolling along the hills on a mountain bike! They were all a lot of fun to read.
Thank you all for the great posts that you put together and the fun you created!
As I wasn’t ecstatic about the rolling shot that I captured, I thought I’d bring two aspects of roll in one shot…
The hills of Tuscany are a truly fantastic location to visit, as the people are friendly, the food is amazing and the views are out of this world!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah is on a roll this week with two posts; her first post in By Sarah rolls the corrugated iron! In a second post in By Sarah, we are visiting the rolling hills.
- Nicole takes us for a ride in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as she’s having fun riding in Cornwall!
- Ken takes us to Sandymouth Bay in his post in Pictures without Film; it’s truly rocking and rolling there!
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography showcases a rather impressive roll!
- Shelley rolls in with another great post in Quaint Revival; she found some things that just come rolling in!
- In another interesting post in For the Love of, we see what happens when the refrigerator has to be rolled out to the pasture…
- Charles takes us to Montevideo in charlesewaugh, where the rolls complemented the wine very well!
- Ann-Christine’s rolling along in another great post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand, both down the street and the sidewalk!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s fantastic post this week, we learn about the railway station in Bharatpur, Rahasthan!
- Xenia brings us another great post in WhippetWisdom, with a villanelle that just rolls of the tongue!
- This week’s contribution in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery rolls onto the ferry in what looks like an amazing location!
- In a delightful post in pensivity101 we enjoy the unbridled joy of a dog rolling in the grass!
- Maria shares waves rolling into the beach in KameraPromenader with some fun kitesurfing!
- Irene takes us into the subway in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine, as we wait for a train to roll in!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie brings us some amazing fog in Mazatlan and some delicious rolls!
- Jase almost cut their hair this week in Proscenium; time for a cut or just keep rolling?
- Na’ama’s poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda teaches us how to stop a roll…
- Stella keeps the great photos rolling in Giggles & Tales, which shows us some interesting sights around Washington, D.C.
- Woolly is rolling in the hay in his post in Woolly Muses; or at least, rolls of hay!
- Sandy shares some great clouds in her post in Out of My Write Mind, which roll along like the words in her poem!
- With a great photo in Corazon181‘s post, we get to see the waves rolling in!
- Debbie features a pair of dogs rolling in the grass in her post in Twenty Four; they do have fun!
- Hammad brings us another awesome post in Blog of Hammad Rais, in which the waves roll in.
- A very cool roll is featured in this week’s post in Land of Images, which has to be thrilling!
- An important lesson from this week’s entry from iball round the world, as it’s good to bring your own roll…
- Susan provides us with a great puppy roll in her post in Musin’ with Susan; puppies can sleep in the darndest bends!
- In a fantastic post in Another LQQK, Teressa reminds us that it’s okay to roll the baseball in the house…
- Alive and Trekking is a great looking blog that shares great rolling clouds across Marlborough Sound with us!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 is a true throwback to the olden days, when film photography ruled!
- Debbie shares another great post in her blog, ForgivingConnects, as she’s on a roll with self-forgiveness and able to get back in the saddle!
- Donna brings lots of color in her post in Wind Kisses, as we roll through the Arizona hills; great to see all those flowers!
- Cee brings us some amazing hay rolls in Cee’s Photography, including some rather cool painted ones!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent takes us to Rabat, where we get to see a vehicle that rolls no more; great car!
- Alice has a great set of rolls in her post in the 59 Club, which look really delicious!
- This week’s entry in Chateaux des Fleurs takes us to a great looking beach! And also brings some interesting color…
- Yinglan brings us some more amazing Nature in her post in This is Another Story; amazing rocks!
- In Minding my P’s with Q, we learn a rocking technique to keep those pesky chipmunks away from the plants!
- In a beautiful photo in Fleeting Muse, we get a different view of Half Dome in Yosemite.
- Another great post in Touring with Kids brings us rocks ranging in size from canyon on down!
- In Little White Pearls, we are treated to beautifully serene photos that feature Nature’s bounty.
- This week’s post in Heart2Heart declares that mothers rock! I agree 100%!
- In her post in ARHtistic License, Andrea takes us to the neighborhood ice cream parlor!
- Brian shares the fun of climbing Castle Rock in his post in Bushboy’s World; some amazing balancing rocks!
- In Life Amazing, we get a great variety of rocks, never leaving us just between a rock and a hard place!
- In a fantastic post in Being in Nature, Suzanne doesn’t just bring us amazing rocks, but tells us about the original inhabitants of Australia!
- Olga brings us stunning photos in her post in Stuff and what if…, looking back to the glaciers that deposited the rocks!
- Marie brings us to the Serengeti in the New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; the Kopjes are truly amazing!
- Alive and Trekking is a wonderful blog and the contribution about Split Apple Rock is awesome!
- In another lovely post in A Day in the Life we get to enjoy a nice relaxing spot by the water!
- In an awesome post in Photography Journal Blog, we learn about the Blue Grotto in Malta!
- Ulli’s post in Banactee features the island of Tenerife, which looks truly stunning! With great photos like that, I want to go explore Tenerife!
- Khürt takes us on a short hike in his post in Island in the Net; there were plenty of rocks along the hike!
- In another great post in Thief Images Photography Blog, we get to see a donut that is tough to digest!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 154”
What a wonderful photo!! 😊😊😊
Thank you!
The hills of Tuscany surely looks wonderful. I would love to stroll over there 🙂
Thank you for the rolling challenge, Frank. It was amazing!
It’s a great area to visit!