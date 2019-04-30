Welcome to week 158 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

With a great start into the 4th year, I was challenged to come up with a theme this week. The ones that came to mind had either been used or were too hard to verify that they were not a repeat… Then the theme of Technology came to mind, as that is what brought us all here. So your challenge for this week is to capture technology, old and new, in a way that connects it to you. I think that there are a lot of ways to go about this, even using technology to your best advantage!

Have fun and play with this challenge! Don’t let technology get in your way!!

Here’s a macro view of a disk enclosure…

Disk Enclosure

In this shot I wanted to get the sense of some abstract, infinite and eyeball bending. The speckling on the aluminum enclosure adds a bit of interest with the impinging light as a mysterious component. I’m going to have to print this one at some point, as I’m curious to see how this will look in a large format…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Play with technology and have some fun!!

