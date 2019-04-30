Welcome to week 158 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
With a great start into the 4th year, I was challenged to come up with a theme this week. The ones that came to mind had either been used or were too hard to verify that they were not a repeat… Then the theme of Technology came to mind, as that is what brought us all here. So your challenge for this week is to capture technology, old and new, in a way that connects it to you. I think that there are a lot of ways to go about this, even using technology to your best advantage!
Have fun and play with this challenge! Don’t let technology get in your way!!
Here’s a macro view of a disk enclosure…
In this shot I wanted to get the sense of some abstract, infinite and eyeball bending. The speckling on the aluminum enclosure adds a bit of interest with the impinging light as a mysterious component. I’m going to have to print this one at some point, as I’m curious to see how this will look in a large format…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
29 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Technology”
Nicely minimalist photo.
Technology! Hmm! What about cooking in liquid nitrogen? https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/04/14/breakfast-of-champions/
Awesome post!
Thanks. It’s fascinating food.
Wonderful post! It’s a challenge to run a bus on blessings alone…
Multiple spare tires help, too, it seems … 😉
The Falkirk wheel is one of my favorites. New technology using ancient principles!
I enjoyed taking part this week. I created a pingback, so I think at some point it will show up. Thanks for the challenge.
I took a look and the ping back didn’t come across. I’ll just add the link to your post here, so I don’t miss it in the round up! Great buttercups!!
Thanks…I might not be creating the link the way I should. I’ll check and see. Thanks so much.
There may have been a typo 🙂 When I looked, it showed fpg-photo-challenge rather than fpj-photo-challenge
That sounds like it could be it. Thanks!
Wonderful post!!
An interesting ways engineering technology can help us. http://anitashope.com/2019/04/30/what-technology-can-teach-us-tpc/
Wonderful post! The city might want to compare notes with their neighbor across the river.
Thank you. Its why I live on top of the hill from the river.
