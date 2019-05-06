Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 158

Welcome to the 158th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Fantastic use of technology this week! Your creative touch was firmly on display in the variety of technology that you brought to the table.
Please read each 0theres' posts and have fun with them!
A bit of unusual technology…
The technology layers in this images are many! From the photography to the creation of the art work, and what it represents, there is technology everywhere!
- Sarah kicks things off this week with another wonderful photo in her post in By Sarah; the pressure has to be just right for the IPA!
- Ann-Christine brings us to the intersection between technology and nature in a great post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; the bird should be careful!
- In a very cool post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are exposed to high technology in the kitchen; liquid nitrogen to make dessert looks both interesting and delicious!
- Bren’s photo in her post in RyanPhotography reminds us that Stewie is very interested in technology!
- Na’ama brings us a rather interesting post in Na’ama Yehuda; the blessed bus has amazing technology!
- Maria takes us to a marvel in technology in Kamerapromenader, which I have visited myself; the Falkirk Wheel is a wonderful combination of both old and new technology!
- Another great post in Minding my Ps with Q shares appreciation of the technology of the internet and lovely buttercups!
- In another enjoyable post in Photography Journal Blog, we find out what happens when rules are broken! Great result!
- In a very interesting post in For the Love of…, we see the results of bad planning and see what could be done!
- In another wonderful post in pensivity101 we learn that even a self-professed technophobe can use technology to good effect!
- Ken brings some stunning technology in his post in Pictures without Film; the in-box is scary… also I wonder, if the other machine works!
- In a great post in Life Amazing, we explore the various types of technology, which runs the gamut!
- This week’s entry in Fleeting Muse expertly captures the various technologies at work in reading a blog!
- Jase touches on some of the key aspects of technology in a great post in Proscenium, where eyes with a face are better than without 🙂
- This week’s contribution in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery goes back a bit in time to explore communications technology!
- Danny’s entry this week in Danny James Photography takes us for a ride, bicycle ride!
- Yinglan brings us up close to the keyboard in her exploration of technology in This is Another Story!
- In a very cool post in Another LQQK, Teressa brings us along the upgrade path of one of mankind’s ubiquitous devices: the phone!
- Sandy hangs in the breeze in her post in Out of My Write Mind, as the wind carries her onto the path of power!
- In another awesome post by Heart 2 Heart, we explore various protective technologies: the ever-watchful eye and the evil eye!
- In a truly interesting post in iBall Round the World, we learn about the technology of monitors, which are amazing ships!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent goes to the pinnacle of high tech in Seoul, South Korea!
- Brian features a set of birds that clearly enjoy living on the edge, in Bushboy’s World; powerful images!
- In this week’s post in Land of Images we find that technology can carry us a long way; in this case 100,000 miles of it!
- David’s contribution in David Meredith’s Photoblog features some truly tried and true technology that we still get to see at fairs!
- Another excellent post this week in One letter UP – diary 2.0, as we go back to classic video technology that was featured at many a family movie night!
- Debbie shares a wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, as she brings us the technology to make it through hard times…
- Donna asks Siri whether or not she likes paper maps in her post in Wind Kisses; I agree that sometimes, paper maps are wonderful!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net shares some of the technology that he uses in making the wonderful images that he shares with us!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 158”
Your unusual technology is nuts Frank
Nuts are creative 🙂
Absolutely 🙂
Thanks Frank