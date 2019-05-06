Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 158

Welcome to the 158th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Fantastic use of technology this week! Your creative touch was firmly on display in the variety of technology that you brought to the table. It was a delight to read all of your posts! Of course, technology did rear its fickle head as well, as somehow more of your posts were caught in the spam filter than normal…

Regardless, I think I found all of them; if I missed one, please let me know and I will try to make amends. Please read each 0theres’ posts and have fun with them!

A bit of unusual technology…

Graffiti Anatomy

The technology layers in this images are many! From the photography to the creation of the art work, and what it represents, there is technology everywhere!

  1. Sarah kicks things off this week with another wonderful photo in her post in By Sarah; the pressure has to be just right for the IPA!
  2. Ann-Christine brings us to the intersection between technology and nature in a great post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; the bird should be careful!
  3. In a very cool post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are exposed to high technology in the kitchen; liquid nitrogen to make dessert looks both interesting and delicious!
  4. Bren’s photo in her post in RyanPhotography reminds us that Stewie is very interested in technology!
  5. Na’ama brings us a rather interesting post in Na’ama Yehuda; the blessed bus has amazing technology!
  6. Maria takes us to a marvel in technology in Kamerapromenader, which I have visited myself; the Falkirk Wheel is a wonderful combination of both old and new technology!
  7. Another great post in Minding my Ps with Q shares appreciation of the technology of the internet and lovely buttercups!
  8. In another enjoyable post in Photography Journal Blog, we find out what happens when rules are broken! Great result!
  9. In a very interesting post in For the Love of…, we see the results of bad planning and see what could be done!
  10. In another wonderful post in pensivity101 we learn that even a self-professed technophobe can use technology to good effect!
  11. Ken brings some stunning technology in his post in Pictures without Film; the in-box is scary… also I wonder, if the other machine works!
  12. In a great post in Life Amazing, we explore the various types of technology, which runs the gamut!
  13. This week’s entry in Fleeting Muse expertly captures the various technologies at work in reading a blog!
  14. Jase touches on some of the key aspects of technology in a great post in Proscenium, where eyes with a face are better than without 🙂
  15. This week’s contribution in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery goes back a bit in time to explore communications technology!
  16. Danny’s entry this week in Danny James Photography takes us for a ride, bicycle ride!
  17. Yinglan brings us up close to the keyboard in her exploration of technology in This is Another Story!
  18. In a very cool post in Another LQQK, Teressa brings us along the upgrade path of one of mankind’s ubiquitous devices: the phone!
  19. Sandy hangs in the breeze in her post in Out of My Write Mind, as the wind carries her onto the path of power!
  20. In another awesome post by Heart 2 Heart, we explore various protective technologies: the ever-watchful eye and the evil eye!
  21. In a truly interesting post in iBall Round the World, we learn about the technology of monitors, which are amazing ships!
  22. Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent goes to the pinnacle of high tech in Seoul, South Korea!
  23. Brian features a set of birds that clearly enjoy living on the edge, in Bushboy’s World; powerful images!
  24. In this week’s post in Land of Images we find that technology can carry us a long way; in this case 100,000 miles of it!
  25. David’s contribution in David Meredith’s Photoblog features some truly tried and true technology that we still get to see at fairs!
  26. Another excellent post this week in One letter UP – diary 2.0, as we go back to classic video technology that was featured at many a family movie night!
  27. Debbie shares a wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, as she brings us the technology to make it through hard times…
  28. Donna asks Siri whether or not she likes paper maps in her post in Wind Kisses; I agree that sometimes, paper maps are wonderful!
  29. Khürt’s post in Island in the Net shares some of the technology that he uses in making the wonderful images that he shares with us!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

