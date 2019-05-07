Welcome to week 159 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After a great week of Technology, I thought it would be fun to switch to some early technology that has affected humanity’s advancement over the ages; so this week, the theme is Wheel! Of course, the Wheel comes in all shapes and sizes, and it can be a noun or a verb. I think that this might give all of you some room for exploration and creative expression, to which I very much look forward!!

So let’s wheel around and have a blast with this theme!

Here’s a wheel of great power…

Archimedes at Work!

The Falkirk Wheel is a creative solution to reduce the number of locks that have to be traversed in order to overcome a height difference between canals. This wheel raises boats by 24 meters, so that they need to traverse only 2 additional locks to overcome the remaining 11 meters of difference between the Forth and Clyde Canal and the Union Canal. It’s an impressive machine to see in action!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Spin the wheel and see what rolls for you!!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...