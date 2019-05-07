Welcome to week 159 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After a great week of Technology, I thought it would be fun to switch to some early technology that has affected humanity’s advancement over the ages; so this week, the theme is Wheel! Of course, the Wheel comes in all shapes and sizes, and it can be a noun or a verb. I think that this might give all of you some room for exploration and creative expression, to which I very much look forward!!
So let’s wheel around and have a blast with this theme!
Here’s a wheel of great power…
The Falkirk Wheel is a creative solution to reduce the number of locks that have to be traversed in order to overcome a height difference between canals. This wheel raises boats by 24 meters, so that they need to traverse only 2 additional locks to overcome the remaining 11 meters of difference between the Forth and Clyde Canal and the Union Canal. It’s an impressive machine to see in action!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
21 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Wheel”
wow that is some wheel you captured! here’s mine https://dailymusing57.com/2019/05/07/tuesday-photo-challenge-wheel/
A classic!
Great post 😃
Thank you!
Love it! Here’s my contribution 😊
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2019/05/07/wheel/
It’s the wheel thing!
Here’s mine Frank.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/05/07/tuesday-photo-challenge-wheel/
Wonderful post as always!
Wow – that is an impressive machine. I love how you captured its size compared to the onlookers and the scene in the background. Lovely leading lines as per usual!
Thank you, Shelley! It’s awe inspiring to see this in action.
I can imagine it would be!!
Whoa!!! What a wonderful wheel! I’ve learned something new today, and I love what I learned! 🙂
Here’s my wheely contribution … of a wheel that was …
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/05/07/wheel-no-more/
Na’ama
What a great post!
Brilliant!👏👏
Thank you!
There is something very pleasing about the way this photo has 3 distinct columns, and travels from background to foreground from left to right, really like this.
Thank you very kindly, Ken!