Friday Holiday Fun!

Greetings to all you wonderful followers and readers across the globe. As many of you are aware, I’m taking a little holiday with my wife in the lovely country of Ireland. We’re in Killarney at the moment, where we’ll be until Thursday.
We’re splitting our vacation into two segments: the first part here in the southwest in Counties Kerry, Cork and Clare and final 3 days in Dublin.
We’ve been making some day trips from which I include a few photos here…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
22 thoughts on “Friday Holiday Fun!”
Enjoy your time in Ireland. I have had three holidays over there and loved it.
Thank you! We’re having a blast!
Ah, lovely Ireland! It seems you are greatly enjoying all the beauty of it! Any Guinness???
Enjoying it very much. No Guinness yet 🙂
;-D
Beautiful!
Thank you.
These are so lovely thank you for sharing them with us! ❤
Thank you!
Sigh! These are fantastic! Thank you for sharing your trip with us! 🙂
It’s lovely here.
🙂 On my “don’t wait for the bucket” list!
I love that waterfall! I have a similar picture haha. Such a beautiful country, I can’t wait to go back.
It is stunning.
Fantastic vacation and what amazing photo opportunities as well. These are beautiful!
Thank you!
Lovely photos. I especially like the one of the Abbey as I love photos taken through entrances, doors, openings to something beyond. Nice one!
Thank you kindly!
Love your photos. Awaiting your next batch of photos. Enjoy your holiday.
Regards, Teresa
Thank you. There will be more 🙂
May the luck of the Irish be with you Frank, have a fabulous time! 🤗🍀
Thank you, Xenia!