Welcome to week 163 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After a week of wonderful Tower posts, I thought it might be nice to take a step back into time. The theme of this week is inspired by our vacation in Ireland, as in many locations one felt the gentle tug of days gone by, telling of a time that was very different. With that in mind, your challenge is to portray that which connects you to all things Ancient. As usual, there are many ways to approach the Ancient (I’ll even take Ancient Aliens!), so I’m sure that your creative minds will come up with something interesting!

Have some fun with this theme and don’t let the dust of the ancient settle on you!

This is one of the images that inspired this theme…

Looking into the Oratory

This view looks into the Oratory of the Innisfallen Monastery, which sits on Innisfallen Island in Loch Leane. We reached it by small boat, which allowed us time on the island to explore the old abbey and this oratory. The abbey on the island dates to the 7th century with the current visible structures ranging from the 10th to 13th century. This oratory hails from the 12th century.

What struck me about this view is that I could feel the past pulling me back in, which gave me a sense of what it was like to sit in quiet contemplation in this small chapel hundreds of years ago…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Do the ancients proud and come up with a novel entry!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...