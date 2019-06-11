Welcome to week 164 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Your posts on last week’s theme of Ancient were amazing and a lot of fun! As there were some of you who didn’t have anything of sufficient age around, I thought it would be a good idea to come up with a theme that would be close to everyone. At the same time, I wanted something that allows for creativity, so I decided to use Road as a theme. There are many directions, into which you can take the Road, whether they are well-traveled or less taken!

So, tap into your creative juices and ease on down the Road filled with wonder and adventure! Have fun!

Here’s a road to consider…

Less Taken…

This under-utilized road was a side street on one of my previous commutes. After a significant storm it look significantly less passable and made me wonder, if the ‘Do Not Enter’ sign was still needed…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to seeing all of your roads to the future!

