Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 163

Here are some ancient bits…
This look across the Forum Romanum is still one of my favorite views from our visit to Rome in 2017. In one view we get to see different periods of history from ancient Roman times to 20th century Italy.
- Sarah starts things this week in her post in By Sarah with something rather ancient: the granite hills in Mt Buffalo National Park!
- Brian’s post in Bushboy’s World takes us back into antiquity with a visit to Pompeii!
- This week’s post in Don’t Hold Your Breath tells of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and takes us to the temple of Artemis.
- We go to one of the locations that’s on my bucket list with another great post from theonlyD800inthehameau of the ancient city of Petra.
- Ken connects us through the mists of time in his post in Pictures without Film; wet feet were a small price to pay for that great shot!
- Na’ama brings us an ancient crush in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the crush is literal, as olives were pressed into service!
- In Land of Images we go to the source of ancient Gyrolite, as we’re on the Isle of Skye!
- In this week’s wonderful entry in pensivity101, we find that ancient is relative…a bear as old as you might be ancient!
- Eliza put together a great post in Albatz Travel Adventures, as she brings us ancient runes from Denmark; I think Elves must have hailed from there!
- Joseph takes us along ancient paths in his post in Lillie-Put with wonderful photos and ancient hills!
- Jackie takes us to the dark side with a visit to the catacombs in her post in Junk Boat Travels: those are great sights in Rome!
- Ann-Christine explores the ancient contents of amber in an wonderful post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…
- A great photo in Mostly Monochrome crosses the themes well with an ancient tower!
- Jase’s takes a very creative approach to the theme in Proscenium, which I definitely appreciate; love those ancient images!
- Maria’s contribution in Kamerapromenader shares a location that looks like it might be a portal to an alternate dimension…
- Erika brings us another awesome post in NoraVista, as she shares some truly ancient items from a tour with uncle Bill!
- Debbie takes us up the Acropolis in a great post in Travel with Intent; the Parthenon has to be stunning to see up close! She also brings us another wonderful post that has us following the floral path in Travel with Intent to the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.
- In a lovely post in A Day In The Life, we get to visit the Cloisters, which may not be truly ancient, but make us feel like we’re there!
- Woolly starts ancient with the Colosseum in WoollyMuses, and then goes super ancient with the Great Dividing Range!
- Sandy brings us an ancient species in her post in Out of My Write Mind, as we learn about Sandhill Cranes.
- David brings us to south Cheshire in his post in David M’s Photoblog as we learn about an Iron Age fort on Bickerton Hill; those photos are just awesome!
- We learn a bit of history in Heart to Heart, as we explore one of the best known diamonds in the world! Great post!
- Deb brings us a bit of ancient technology and humor in her post in Twenty-Four! Beware of the evil phonebot!
- In another fantastic post in Suburban Tracks, we learn about the Island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea; great photography and story!
- A stunning post in Len Journeys takes us to Angkor, the epicenter of the Khmer empire; the photos are gorgeous and the information tells you what you need to know, if you want to go visit!
- Susan brings us a wonderful shot of the Colosseum in Musin’ with Susan; it looks like it was a good day to visit!
- Debbie brings us a truly insightful post in ForgivingConnects, as she explores the acceptance of ancient stories in our current relationships.
- Amy’s photo of ancient Delphi is fantastic in her post in Photography Journal Blog!
- Hammad takes us to something ancient: the Matinee! in a great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais. Very cool!
- With a great post in the Liggett Adventures we get to see a unique Roman amphitheater in Pulas.
