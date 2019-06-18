Welcome to week 165 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You certainly hit the Road with a passion! Not only were your posts creative, but there were a lot of them! This week, as I’m on the road for work, I went through some of images from Ireland and found a nice next step along our journey: Trail! What I like about Trail is that it has a significant number of directions to explore. Clearly, you can follow the trail of a wild animal, or hike along the Appalachian Trail, where, if you’re lagging, you could be trailing… And there could be star-trails, or light-trails (yes, Khürt provided part of the inspiration here)…

I cannot even imagine all the cool directions that you will take this theme into! Can’t wait to see what fun things you do!

Here’s a trail that might lead somewhere mysterious…

The Bamboo Trail

On the way from Killarney to Dublin, we took a southerly route, as I wanted to stop by Dungarvan. Before we got there, we found Lismore Castle, which has a magnificent set of gardens. One part of the garden was this bamboo section, which created this interesting trail.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t trail! Be first and don’t lose the trail! Have fun!

