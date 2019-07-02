Welcome to week 167 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After another fantastic week of your contributions, I thought that we should take a little of last week’s radiance and take it Outdoors! There’s so much to discover outdoors and it is just on the other side of our front door (or back door, if you leave in that direction). So I hope that all of you go into the Outdoors and bring a little bit of it back in your cameras!

I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to see an incredible array of images on this topic and I’m eager to see your creative contributions!

Here’s a bit of that outdoors from Ireland…

Torc Waterfall

There’s still a ton of images to process from our vacation in Ireland, but the weather has been pretty nice, which finds me outdoors… The Torc Waterfall in Killarney was a great sight and I’ll bring more of Ireland during this weekend!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Wishing you a wonderful week of weather in the outdoors!

