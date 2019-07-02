Welcome to week 167 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After another fantastic week of your contributions, I thought that we should take a little of last week’s radiance and take it Outdoors! There’s so much to discover outdoors and it is just on the other side of our front door (or back door, if you leave in that direction). So I hope that all of you go into the Outdoors and bring a little bit of it back in your cameras!
I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to see an incredible array of images on this topic and I’m eager to see your creative contributions!
Here’s a bit of that outdoors from Ireland…
There’s still a ton of images to process from our vacation in Ireland, but the weather has been pretty nice, which finds me outdoors… The Torc Waterfall in Killarney was a great sight and I’ll bring more of Ireland during this weekend!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Wishing you a wonderful week of weather in the outdoors!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
49 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Outdoors”
Such a gorgeous spot this is 🙂
Great post 🙂
No problem 🙂 check out my blog when you get the chance 😄
Lovely rich color
Beautiful waterfalls, always a refreshing sight!
Beautiful waterfall! I can see why you’d stop to take a photo of it. It looks like my pingback didn’t work again… Here’s the link, https://www.quaintrevival.com/blue-cheese-burgers-to-the-rescue-on-a-hot-summer-day/
Thank you! Pesky pingback issues 🙂 Those cheeseburgers look rather delicious!
Thank you, Frank. WordPress and pingbacks, the never ending mystery in a blogger’s life.
Great photo! https://wordpress.com/post/bennbell.com/6833
Wonderful post, Benn!
I’ll save the actual link here for the round up:
https://bennbell.com/2019/07/02/tuesdays-photo-challenge/
Fabulous waterfall Frank
You’re quite welcome Frank 🙂
I love the Torc waterfall! That park is just beautiful, great example of the theme
Wow for the waterfall, Frank!!
Here’s my little (pun and all … ) contribution to this fun and versatile prompt!
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/07/02/outdoor-essentials/
Na’ama
Fabulous waterfall Frank.
I’ve given you a variety for my contribution this week.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/07/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-outdoors/
after pretty cold and long winter, I couldn’t wait to get some outdoor activities.that’s a beautiful landscape. I would love to explore it.
https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.com/2019/07/outdoor-concerts.html
A beautiful waterfall Frank and a lovely prompt! Our contribution for this week comes from the temporary tidal landscape at Cove Bay: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/07/02/haibun-cove-bay/
GASP! I almost forgot because yesterday was a holiday!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/07/water.html
Here’s my contribution to the great outdoors:
https://davidmsphotoblog.com/2019/07/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-outdoors/
I love the fact you are sharing photos from Ireland, it’s a special place.
beautiful photo
Lovely waterfall, as green as it gets.
Some outdoors which used to be indoors: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/06/26/wildlife-of-priene/