Welcome to week 172 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Please note that last week’s Round Up will be published later tonight (EDT)
Clearly, I need to spend more time going back through all of my travel photography, as there are so many images that I have never had the time to process. The inspiration for this week’s theme came from there… As I often take the time to look at things around me from a different angle, I thought that Overhead might make a good theme. Of course, you can feel free to interpret the theme in any direction that you may wish, as the word has multiple meanings in the English language!
So, I hope that your overhead will be minimal in looking at what lies overhead this week, as you come up with some creative views and interpretations of the world around you! Have fun with this theme and definitely think out of the box!
Here’s what I saw, when I looked overhead in Israel 3 years ago…
As I finished up my exploration of the wonderful site of Apollonia, just north of Herzliyah, in Israel, I walked under these gorgeous trees and looked up. And, there it was, playing among the leaves: a strong Sun making its presence felt!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Don’t look straight into the Sun (even with your camera)! Looking forward to all of your great images!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
17 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Overhead”
Great canopy shot, love the sun glinting through 😁
Thank you! That crane is impressive!
Very clear twinkle.
🙂
Great photo Frank. Love the light and the diversity of colour
A sun star – wonderful!
Great use of the light, Frank. Sometimes we hunt for it, sometimes we avoid it – but you caught it well
Great canopy shot – love all the greens and the sun rays coming through. So fresh!
Lovely photo. Is the canopy greener on the other side? 🙂
I didn’t get to go out for my response: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/08/06/the-little-hagia-sophia/