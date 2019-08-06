Welcome to week 172 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Please note that last week’s Round Up will be published later tonight (EDT)

Clearly, I need to spend more time going back through all of my travel photography, as there are so many images that I have never had the time to process. The inspiration for this week’s theme came from there… As I often take the time to look at things around me from a different angle, I thought that Overhead might make a good theme. Of course, you can feel free to interpret the theme in any direction that you may wish, as the word has multiple meanings in the English language!

So, I hope that your overhead will be minimal in looking at what lies overhead this week, as you come up with some creative views and interpretations of the world around you! Have fun with this theme and definitely think out of the box!

Here’s what I saw, when I looked overhead in Israel 3 years ago…

The Canopy is Rich!

As I finished up my exploration of the wonderful site of Apollonia, just north of Herzliyah, in Israel, I walked under these gorgeous trees and looked up. And, there it was, playing among the leaves: a strong Sun making its presence felt!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t look straight into the Sun (even with your camera)! Looking forward to all of your great images!

