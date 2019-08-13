Welcome to week 173 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Please note that last week’s Round Up will be published later tonight (EDT)
After a week of exploring all that is Overhead with fantastic results, I thought I would really mix it up this time. The theme came to me rather quickly, as I was browsing through some of my images. I saw this view from high up (kind of overhead view of Vienna…) and Lock‘ed in! Yes, there’s the Lock, such as this padlock, but there’s also a lock of hair, a lock through which you can travel with your boat… I’ve got the feeling that many of you will lock into something rather creative!!
Have some fun with this theme and I’m very curious to see what wonderful posts that you will create.
Here’s the love lock in Vienna…
This shot is from high up on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna (luckily, there’s an elevator), where there’s a fantastic view and this eternal declaration of love!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Lock your focus on something that catches your eye!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
28 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Lock”
Hi Frank, that does look high up 😁 Mine are a lower level: https://jezbraithwaite.blog/2019/08/13/tuesday-photo-challenge-zoom-lock/
Nice post! Lens lock hadn’t come to my mind yet 🙂
💡 moment when I was cleaning my lens 😄
Great post 🙂
Oh no! I’ve hated the sight of these locks ever since they started defacing my favourite bridge in Paris: Pont des Arts. Eventually the weight of locks became so large that the bridge was in danger of collapsing, so the city had to pay for cutting away thousands of locks. It seems to be a case of the tragedy of the commons playing out in front of our eyes.
So I won’t give you a lock. I’ll give you a keyhole instead: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/05/29/an-abandoned-church/
Wonderful post! Yes, those padlocks appear everywhere nowadays. I have no need for them, but there are some different types of locks to be appreciated as well 🙂
I know, I’m waiting to see the responses.
You’ve got the lock on a wonderful story in your post!
Hi Frank – that’s a great shot. I wonder if they’ve ever gone back there to see if the lock is still there?
Thank you, Shelley! Love your post and, yes, it does make you wonder, if the locks last longer than the relationships…
Thank you! Lots to wonder about a lock placed in public places. But…is sure was a great photo op!
I like the sentiment but not a fan of the application but a lovely photo. I was hoping for the lock to say Frank & ??
My lock is at sea level
http://bushboy.blog/2019/08/13/negotiating-the-lock/
LOL…sorry, Brian; my wife and I are too practical to leave a padlock behind…it can be used elsewhere 🙂 I like your lock better!
There are different ways this could’ve gone … but the first association for me was born of the realities some face, and the very literal representation of the word. I went with it.
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/08/13/locked/
Na’ama
That’s an amazing post…filled with sadness
Thank you … May it make people pause a moment to consider the realities these animals — and trafficked and enslaved people, while we’re at it — are enduring.
A bit of variety for you Frank!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/08/13/tuesday-photo-challenge-lock/
Nice set of images! It’s more than just the lock of draw!!
Locks seem to have become a signature to leave behind. I don’t like we need locks, but I do have them!
https://wp.me/p9EWyp-14H
Wonderful post! I agree that we shouldn’t need them…