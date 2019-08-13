Welcome to week 173 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Please note that last week’s Round Up will be published later tonight (EDT)

After a week of exploring all that is Overhead with fantastic results, I thought I would really mix it up this time. The theme came to me rather quickly, as I was browsing through some of my images. I saw this view from high up (kind of overhead view of Vienna…) and Lock‘ed in! Yes, there’s the Lock, such as this padlock, but there’s also a lock of hair, a lock through which you can travel with your boat… I’ve got the feeling that many of you will lock into something rather creative!!

Have some fun with this theme and I’m very curious to see what wonderful posts that you will create.

Here’s the love lock in Vienna…

Eternal Connections

This shot is from high up on St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna (luckily, there’s an elevator), where there’s a fantastic view and this eternal declaration of love!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Lock your focus on something that catches your eye!

