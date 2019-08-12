Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 172

Welcome to the 172nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Things are looking up! Your posts for this week’s theme were spectacular and showed a tremendous amount of creativity. There certainly were a couple that blew me away, both in terms of content and artistry, and I’ll be curious to hear which among all these great posts had a similar effect on you. I feel privileged to read all of your contributions to the theme of Overhead, and they were extremely enjoyable!!
Thank you for all the effort that you put into these posts, and I hope that you enjoy reading each other’s posts!
Here’s a bit more of an overhead view…
This art installation was in one of the main shopping streets in Brno, Czechia; it was fun to try and capture the colorful aspects of the installation on such a beautiful, rain-free day!
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah starts things this week with an extreme reduction of overhead in her post in By Sarah; this is why cooler heads prevail!!
- Jez brings a supermassive crane in his post in Jez Braithwaite; great shots of something that one might not want to walk under…
- Nicole shares an absolutely lovely image in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; it will inspire many to look up more frequently!
- Brian proves that timing really is everything, as we can see in his post in Bushboy’s World; it looks like he has the world by its tail 🙂
- The feeling I get from the wonderful photo in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery is that either I’m stuck in the well, or things are looking up…
- Debbie takes us back to Moldova in her post Travel with Intent, where we encounter little Guguta’s big hat. In a second post in Travel with Intent, Debbie takes us through the queue into Kew gardens for some lovely views! And, not to be outdone, Debbie shares a third post this week in Travel with Intent, where she brings on the color of the Batala at the Fringe festival in Edinburgh!
- This week we get to visit the Hagia Sophia in Don’t Hold Your Breath, but not the one that everyone has heard of…rather, the little Hagia Sophia, which is stunning as well!
- This week’s amazing photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau takes us into the sky at an Estevol in the town of Blond; is it a bird or is it a kite?
- Xenia shares two great posts this week; the first is in Tranature, where she captures what will lift many birds overhead. A great day for peace! In WhippetWisdom, we encounter those amazing whippets and there’s something floating overhead… More fun!
- Klara takes us back to Brussels in her post in Sliku soju ljubim II, but I might just pass on that dinner invitation… Hope nobody dropped their silverware!
- There are some amazing views in pensivity101‘s post, which I very much enjoy; my favorite among these has a truck passing over the boat…
- Ken takes a rather playful approach to the them in his blog Pictures without Film; we get to see the shot from overhead, but might wonder what the other photo would show us!
- This week in The Jesh Studio, we get a playful set of looks at the 90 days of Summer.
- Ann-Christine shares some rather amazing overhead views in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; that bookstore definitely grabs my attention!
- In a wonderful post in iBallrtw, we visit Budapest for a stunning art installation hanging inside a beautifully constructed dome!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium is all about hope… Hope for a Garden, and I think that things are looking up!
- Maria has a couple of great photos for this week’s theme in her blog Kamerapromenader! I’m not sure that I would dare to sit on that edge in one of them…
- Viveka has another great set of photos for this week’s theme in her post in MyGuiltyPleasures; I bet those balloons were amazing to see in the sky!
- Len put together a great set of photos in his post in Len Journeys, which also has an excellent quote! Those teddy bears are fantastic!
- A wonderful post in the blog Mama Cormier has us looking to see what is overhead and the variety is wonderful!
- Jackie brings us an overhead view from a boat in Junk Boat Travels, and we get to see locks! Love locks that is!
- Teressa is prepared for the weather, as we can see in her post in Another LQQK; of course, on a sunny day you don’t really need it…
- David captures some amazing skies in his post in David M’s Photoblog; the color and composition of these images is stunning!
- In an awesome post in Zombie Flamingoes, Emily has us looking up, and I know that I can’t jump high enough to touch that!
- Susan goes way up high in her post in Musin’ with Susan: all the way to the moon!! Also, take a look at her week in review in Musin’ with Susan, as there are some amazing photos!
- Kammie’s collection of shots for the theme in Nut House Central is fantastic; they also made me smile!!
- Na’ama manages something special in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: the bird is both overhead and overheard!
- Some cultures use different methods than we expect to ward off evil spirits, as we see in an interesting post in Heart 2 Heart!
- Deb catches something very useful overhead in her post in Twenty-Four; that should eliminate a bug or two!
- Cee’s photos in her post in Cee’s Photography provide some great overhead shots; I particularly like the reflection!
- Woolly definitely has traveled to some great places, as we see in his post in Woolly Muses, where the eagle soars and the leaves rustle!
- Ulli gives us a great view looking up in Suburban Tracks, which makes me want to explore more of what lies overhead.
- The Captain takes us on a great trip to Paris in Capt Jill’s Journeys, as we get to see some wonderful overhead shots in the city of light!
- Robert gives us a magnificent view of the arch of the bridge in Photo Roberts Blog; I love the tonality and composition of this shot!
- Clearly the monorail is the way to get around in Las Vegas, as we see in Tatiana’s post in Vegas Great Attractions; Tatiana also gives us a great view of bird’s nests in her post in Travelways.
- Sometimes the art is right overhead, as we see in a great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0; what caught my eye is that this piece of art is a creation by George Sherwood, who has an exhibition of pieces at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, MA, one town over from me.
- I have to say that I’m blown away by the great overhead views in the post in SheetalBravon; those Swedes have the best subway stations!!
- Another light-hearted post in sgeoil shows what happens when someone goes to fly a kite!
- Irene captures something that is overhead all of us in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; that is a stunning sky!
- A great set of overhead views are in the post in A Day In The Life, where Nature shows off her best!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
18 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 172”
What a beautiful art installation Frank and thank you so much for putting this wonderful collection together🙂
Thank you, Xenia!
Thank you Frank for your appreciation. Feeling on top of the world. Also those umbrellas look so colourful floating in the air. Incidentally it is raining cats and dogs in India, umbrellas are everywhere.
Thank you, Sheetal. I hear that you need more than umbrellas right now in India. I work with people in Pune and they explained the flooding. Stay safe!
I love those brollies.
ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE UMBEROLLEYS FOREVER,BEEN SOME GREAT ANSWERS THIS TIME, CHINA
Reblogged this on LIVING THE DREAM.
Very Mary Poppins
True!
The real Mary Poppin would be happy to see this 🙂
She definitely would!
Love the umbrellas Frank. Great wrap-up of some really good photos
Thank you, Brian; it definitely is a fantastic collection of images!
Thanks for the challenge, Frank! A really interesting topic 😉
The umbrellas are beautiful,Frank. Thanks again for mentioning my Week in Review.
Thank you and you’re very welcome!!
No rain at the time but very well prepared
🙂