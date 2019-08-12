Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 172

Welcome to the 172nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Things are looking up! Your posts for this week’s theme were spectacular and showed a tremendous amount of creativity. There certainly were a couple that blew me away, both in terms of content and artistry, and I’ll be curious to hear which among all these great posts had a similar effect on you. I feel privileged to read all of your contributions to the theme of Overhead, and they were extremely enjoyable!!

Thank you for all the effort that you put into these posts, and I hope that you enjoy reading each other’s posts!

Here’s a bit more of an overhead view…

And not a drop of rain…

This art installation was in one of the main shopping streets in Brno, Czechia; it was fun to try and capture the colorful aspects of the installation on such a beautiful, rain-free day!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

