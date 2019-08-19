Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 173

Welcome to the 173rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

All of you certainly had a Lock on this week’s theme! Your posts were filled with creative approaches to the theme and there were a couple that really surprised me with novel interpretations. Some of what you shared in your posts were personal moments of joy and there were some deep interpretations that really made me think and appreciate your thinking!

Overall, I couldn’t be happier than with this great set of posts and the work that you put into it. Thank you very much!!

Here’s a pretty sizable lock…

Falkirk Wheel in Action

The Falkirk Wheel is a one-of-a-kind lock that connects the Forth and Clyde Canal to the Union Canal, raising, or lowering, boats by 24 meters; the Wheel replaces 11 locks in this connection, thus making the trip significantly faster. The operation of the lock is based on Archimedes’ Principle.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

