Welcome to week 175 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After such a great week of your key contributions, I had to do some searching to find another theme that is worthy of your creative inspirations! It took a bit of searching to find a theme that we didn’t cover yet, but I found one. For this week, the challenge is for a rather wide-ranging theme, as it is City. It can be the city of your dreams, the city of your residence or the city of your birth.

I very much look forward to seeing where your favorite cities are located around the world!

Here’s a view of the city of my birth…

Centraal Station

Rotterdam is a wonderful city that continues to evolve over the decades. The view here is of the new Centraal Station (Central Train Station); the Netherlands has a tremendous public transportation system, that is both on schedule and convenient. As parking is at a premium, I usually use this option to go visit the cities!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Have fun, and reminisce of your city!

