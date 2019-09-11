Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 176

Welcome to the 176th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for being a tad late with this edition; it’s good that I love my job, as it can demand a bit much of my time once in a while!
You really put on a wonderful display of what Fall means to you! Your creative posts ranged from those that made me laugh out loud to those that made me just sit back and appreciate the great colors of the season! There were amazing waterfalls, places where you don’t want to fall, and a fall guy! Thank you for all the thoughtful and wonderful work that you put into all of your posts!
Here’s a waterfall that I enjoyed this past weekend…
This waterfall is in Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam, CT; even though the amount of water flowing on this Sunday was not spectacular, the scenery still stands out, as the water flows across the rock formations.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- This week’s theme of Fall is started off by Sarah with a gorgeous bit of color in her post in By Sarah!
- Debbie showcases one of Iceland’s beautiful waterfalls in her post in Travel with Intent; Irarfoss is stunning!
- Shelley is trying to fall back into the work rhythm in her post in Quaint Revival; I’m not sure that it’s working, as relaxation beckons!
- Jackie takes a number of interesting approaches to the theme in her post in Junk Boat Travels; I’d watch for coconuts!
- I can see why the Ryans like visiting Sheffield Park Gardens in a gorgeous post in RyanPhotography; that’s a stunning photo!
- The approach to our theme is a bit playful in another awesome post in theOnlyD800intheHameau; those cataracts are a truly minor fall!
- Na’ama goes in the opposite direction in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: the aspiration is not to fall, which I can understand!
- Xenia and her wonderful whippets take us into the changing season on the Highlands in her post in Whippetwisdom; such an amazing locale!
- That water certainly looks inviting in Chateaux des Fleurs, or do you prefer to lounge among the colorful leaves?
- It looks like the harvest is complete and the colors are brightening in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery‘s post; beautiful photo!
- Vibrant colors feature large in a great photo in Granny Shot It, as the autumnal look is amazing!
- Ann-Christine finds another wonderful location for her post in To See A World in a Grain of Sand…; the mountain, Kirkjufell, and the Kirkjufellfossar provide a spectacular view!
- Mike’s image in his blog, Photography OCD, really gives you the sense of the Fall season, where colorful maize features.
- Donna features a gorgeous array of photos that give us a great sense of Autumn in her post in Wind Kisses; Arizona looks amazing!
- Jase might have fallen for a rather amazing dress in Proscenium; it also looks very suitable to dress up for fall!
- In a lovely post in the blog Beautiful Photographs, Russ spins a couple of approaches to the theme!
- This week we get another wonderful post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, as we visit Dawki and the India and Bangladesh border; gorgeous area!
- Sirisha shares a wonderful set of images in her blog queennandini; I’m very curious about what might be falling from the helicopter…
- This week’s post in the lovely blog Travel with Tech takes us to the gorgeous cities of Prague and Bratislava; the photos are amazing!
- Viveka brings us a fantastic set of photos in MyGuiltyPleasures, which play on our theme in various ways; there’s also some wisdom in her post!
- Woolly has captured some amazing waterfalls in his post in Woolly Muses; every post of his causes me to add more destinations to my bucket list!!
- Sandy expresses my feelings about the Fall season perfectly in her post in Out of My Write Mind; and those colors match the poem to a tee!
- Maria focuses on one of the things that we see in the Fall in her post in Kamerapromenader, as the birds are leaving the colder regions to head for warmth…
- Elizabatz explores a number of features of the Fall season in her blog Elizabatz Gallery with a wonderful set of images.
- Carol showcases some gorgeous photos in her post in Light Words; they really give that autumnal feeling.
- In another wonderful post in the blog Kanlaon, we get a sense of what Autumn brings in the Philippines.
- Anne is a self-professed HorseAddict, where she posts a gorgeous image of what it is to ride during this season!
- The photo in Land of Images made me laugh out loud, and it might just be the most creative take on our theme!
- One can always tell a photographer who loves this season, as we can clearly see in A Day in the Life; those photos are just gorgeous!
- Tatiana shares several posts with us; first in Travelways we get to see Kakabeka Falls, which look fantastic! A second post in GiftSmart gives us a sense of evening rush hour at the bus stop. Tatiana finishes with another post in GiftSmart that shares lovely images of fall foliage!
- Robert shares some gorgeous Fall images from Hamburg in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; I simply love the creative approach that Robert takes in these images, as each of them speaks!
- David shares an array of amazing photos of fall color in his post in David M’s Photoblog; those colors are just stunning!
- Marie shares the arrival of Fall color in Heidelberg in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; beautiful image!
- Amy shares some of the work that she did to put together a great shot of an eagle owl in her post in Photography Journal Blog; both a wonderful photo and interesting read!
- Ken’s post in Pictures without Film made me laugh, but then again… people require warnings when they are at Hell’s Mouth!! Go check it out!
- Deb takes the prize for animal cuteness in her post in Twenty-Four; meerkats get me every time!
- In her final post in the Forgiving Friday series in ForgivingConnects, Debbie shares the impact of a youthful fall on her life story and the intent to move to NYC! Best wishes!!
- Cee takes her post in Cee’s Photography into two directions, as she explores both the season and gorgeous waterfalls. Great post!
- Hammad shares a wonderful poem and photo in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais. Might’s Fall is a very apt title!
- In Alive and Trekking, we get a gorgeous view of the beach in Iceland, with a twist: the falling rocks and boulders make further passage too dangerous!
- The exact time of year might not be right, but the colors definitely are in pensivity101!
- Khürt is right that it’s not quite Fall, as he states in his post in Island in the Net; his photo does give the sense of the season and I particularly appreciate Khürt’s use of shadow in this image!
- It doesn’t get much more autumnal than Nicole’s photo in another lovely post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; I can see that image hanging on someone’s wall!
- In a great post in Thief Images Photography Blog, we get a view of Niagara Falls that combines both Fall and Spring! Great shot!
- The leaves are falling in a great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0; it’s going to be leaf cleanup time later, but for now, we enjoy the color!
- Marie has an incredible backyard view that she shares in Create Space; those colors are just out of this world!
- Irene shares a peek at the beginning of Fall colors in her lovely post in Heaven’s Sunshine; the season will be wonderful!
