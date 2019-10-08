Welcome to week 181 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Due to some family circumstances, I haven’t completed last week’s round up yet, but will later tonight.

From all the groceries that I saw flying by on my screen over the past week, I know that I have a lot to look forward to! As that had me in a Dutch mood, I thought that it might be interesting to scour my photos from the frequent travels to the Netherlands for some more material. As a result, I thought that Tourism might be an apt theme for this week! From all the travel images that I’ve seen over the years from lots of my loyal contributors, I’m sure there might be a wealth of opportunity here!

So share some of your favorite spots from among your travels and tell us a bit about why you enjoyed it! Can’t wait to see the avalanche of material!!

From my tourism collection, I thought I’d give you two views of one building…

The Rotterdam Library in real life…

The Rotterdam Library in Madurodam…

These images come from a single trip and were taken 2 days apart. In the top image, you get to see Central Library in Rotterdam in its full glory bathed in warm Winter light; it’s an interesting building and the inscription at the top reads ‘Heel de aarde is je vaderland’: ‘the entire earth is your home country’, attributed to Erasmus. The lower image shows you the model of this library in Madurodam, which is a wonderful exhibit in The Hague, featuring models of a variety of noteworthy buildings from across the entire country of the Netherlands. The exhibit is updated as new buildings come into prominence, but, of course, many of the old favorites will always be there!

Let’s see what your traveling has produced!!

