Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tourism

At any scale…

Welcome to week 181 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Due to some family circumstances, I haven’t completed last week’s round up yet, but will later tonight.

From all the groceries that I saw flying by on my screen over the past week, I know that I have a lot to look forward to! As that had me in a Dutch mood, I thought that it might be interesting to scour my photos from the frequent travels to the Netherlands for some more material. As a result, I thought that Tourism might be an apt theme for this week! From all the travel images that I’ve seen over the years from lots of my loyal contributors, I’m sure there might be a wealth of opportunity here!

So share some of your favorite spots from among your travels and tell us a bit about why you enjoyed it! Can’t wait to see the avalanche of material!!

From my tourism collection, I thought I’d give you two views of one building…

The Rotterdam Library in real life…
The Rotterdam Library in Madurodam…

These images come from a single trip and were taken 2 days apart. In the top image, you get to see Central Library in Rotterdam in its full glory bathed in warm Winter light; it’s an interesting building and the inscription at the top reads ‘Heel de aarde is je vaderland’: ‘the entire earth is your home country’, attributed to Erasmus. The lower image shows you the model of this library in Madurodam, which is a wonderful exhibit in The Hague, featuring models of a variety of noteworthy buildings from across the entire country of the Netherlands. The exhibit is updated as new buildings come into prominence, but, of course, many of the old favorites will always be there!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s see what your traveling has produced!!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tourism”

  1. Pingback: Tourism – By Sarah
  3. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tourism – Ladyleemanila
  4. Pingback: tuesday photo challenge – tourism | myguiltypleasures
  5. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Tourism – Beautiful Photographs
  7. Pingback: Blackness Castle – Une photo, un poème
  9. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tourism | theonlyD800inthehameau
  10. Pingback: Why Fly By | Na'ama Yehuda
  12. Pingback: Gateway of India, Mumbai | Jaspa's Journal
  14. Pingback: Tourism | radhikasreflection
  18. Pingback: Glimpse from the Top – Heaven's Sunshine

  19. Those big orange pipes are hard to overlook! Question: I thought you lived IN the Netherlands,Delft?
    My choice for tourism is the ceiling of the botanical building in Balboa Park, San Diego, since San Diego it the 4th vacation city in the USA. Always people there!
    https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1iD

    Reply
  20. Pingback: Tourists all around Iceland | Kamerapromenader
  21. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tourism | ARHtistic License
  22. Pingback: Ghosts That We Knew – Proscenium
  23. Pingback: Elche, Spain: Tuesday Photo Challenge is Tourism – Help from Heaven

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.